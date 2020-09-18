On Wednesday, the Big Ten Conference announced fall football will begin the weekend of Oct. 23, eliciting mixed reactions from Penn State students.

This decision reversed the conference’s initial verdict announced Aug. 11 to refrain from playing football until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was a little surprised,” Reyna Dona said. “It will make Saturdays a lot more fun.”

Dona (sophomore-supply chain management) was excited to hear the announcement and thinks the Big Ten made a good decision.

“It will help bring back what we’re missing and what we loved from last year,” Dona said.

Many freshmen were also excited about the reversal of the decision because, to them, it means college will seem more normal.

“I’m pumped,” Jason DeLorenzo said. “I can’t wait to watch.”

DeLorenzo (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said he isn’t concerned about the possible health implications.

Matthew Russinko agreed, citing the fact that no fans will be allowed into the stadium and tailgates will be prohibited when the season begins.

“I’m excited,” Russinko (freshman-biomedical engineering) said. “I’ve been looking forward [to this] for the longest time.”

Cade Helfrich was also excited by the recent turn of events, but is concerned for the team’s performance.

“I don’t think home games will mean as much anymore,” Helfrich (freshman-business marketing) said. “[The team] might not play as well with no fans.”

On the other hand, some students are apprehensive about having a football season as the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.

Katelin Rahn and Shannon Steel, both State College natives, said they are concerned about the potential influx of visitors to the area.

“It might not be beneficial to the State College community,” Rahn (senior-kinesiology) said. “People will still come here for Saturdays whether we like it or not.”

While Steel (senior-kinesiology) expressed her nervousness, she said she is excited for the football players.

“I felt really bad for them after being here all summer,” Steel said. “[It] was kind of sad when the football season was canceled.”

Both Rhys Butler and Ali Butt agreed that the Big Ten Conference’s decision to have a football season wasn’t a good one.

“It’s a bit silly because there’s already COVID cases,” Butler (senior-biomedical engineering) said. “Football is a pretty physical sport and in a school, it’s set up for disaster.”

Butt (senior-biomedical engineering) believes that because of the football season, the rise of positive coronavirus cases will be inevitable.

“If we play, people are going to throw more house parties and more tailgates,” Butt said. “People are saying we should tailgate if the games are going to happen.”

According to the New York Times’s database of infections at colleges, more than 8,500 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported at Big Ten universities throughout the pandemic.

Butler and Butt argued the decision could have been based on the university’s financial needs.

“Penn State’s profiting off of athletics so much,” Butler said.

Butt said student athletes need to be treated better.

“If you’re wanting to make them play in this environment, you have to compensate them or something,” Butt said. “If you don’t care, you don’t care. Don’t pretend that you care like we do at Penn State.”

