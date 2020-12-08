Penn State has two games remaining on its 2020 schedule — well it thinks it does.

The Nittany Lions are set to close out the regular season this week at home against Michigan State, before supposedly taking on a Big Ten West opponent in Week 9 of the season, called “Champions Week.”

These matchups were originally scheduled back when the Big Ten created its model for the 2020 season as a way to add extra meaning to the season.

But now, 11 days before his squad is supposed to play an undisclosed opponent, James Franklin is searching for clarification.

“I would assume we are going to hear more about Week 9 here really soon, if not later this week, I would think right after the game we will have an idea — I would hope,” Franklin said Tuesday in his weekly press conference. “It really just hasn’t been clearly defined yet. We had the model before the season started, but we’ve also heard stuff about maybe the Big Ten changing the model.”

The Big Ten has repeatedly been in discussions about changing the model, partially based on Ohio State — who is 5-0 and at the top of the Big Ten East — not currently being eligible for playing in the Big Ten Championship game because the Buckeyes haven’t played the six minimum games.

Penn State is one of just four Big Ten teams — along with Iowa, Indiana and Rutgers — to play all seven of it’s scheduled games so far this season.

Wisconsin and Maryland have both only played four games this season.

Franklin also said he heard changes could be made to preserve rivalry games, most notably games like Wisconsin-Minnesota, that were canceled earlier this year due to the coronavirus.

Another rivalry matchup, Ohio State-Michigan, slated for this weekend was also canceled due to the number of coronavirus cases in Michigan's program.

“There’s still a lot of things out there that we aren’t completely sure on,” Franklin said. “It is what it is and we’ll deal with it the best we can.”

Franklin also mentioned the toll this season has taken on both the coaches and players as they spend time away from their families.

“In the very beginning, the decisions [the Big Ten] made and came up with a plan, I don’t think anybody visualized this,” Franklin said. “The amount of time that these players have been away from their families. I think about some of the interviews I’ve seen with NBA players when they came out of the bubble and those types of things and you’re talking about pros and adults.”

Sitting at 2-5 on the season and having the possibility of winning out and reaching a 4-5 record on the year, Penn State has a chance to earn a bid to a bowl game, as the NCAA removed the wins requirement this season.

However, according to Franklin there is a lot of uncertainty regarding another game for the Nittany Lions that would likely be played late in December.

This uncertainty is only heightened by Franklin as he receives daily messages about games being canceled, NFL games being played Tuesday nights and teams playing without an active quarterback.

“[These are] just things that none of us could have ever imagined. It’s just been a very bizarre year,” Franklin said. “We haven’t talked about anything else because bowl games keep getting canceled. It’s just hard to say, it’s hard to predict.”

The one thing Franklin and Penn State are focusing on however is what they can control, and that’s the Nittany Lions' performance Saturday against Michigan State.

“For us, we’re just trying to control the things that we do know right now, which is today, which is Michigan State on Saturday and then knowing that there’s going to be a game after that,” Franklin said. “But to be honest with you, we don’t even know that… when that was decided, I don’t know if everybody thought the season was going to be like this.”

