It didn’t take long for Penn State kicker Jordan Stout to make his presence known in AT&T Stadium.

The kicker, who quickly gained a reputation for booting the ball through the end zone on kickoffs, hit a new target on Wednesday.

Stout hit the video board in AT&T Stadium during Penn State’s Christmas afternoon practice.

The video board at AT&T Stadium stretches from one 20-yard like to the other and at the time the stadium was built it was the largest high definition video display.

In 2009, during an NFL preseason game Tennessee Titans punter A.J. Trapasso hit the board during the game, setting a trend where punters try to hit the board.