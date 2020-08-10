Fresno State Photo, AP Photo
Another domino has fallen regarding the 2020 college football season.

The Mountain West conference has canceled fall sports for the 2020 semester due to coronavirus concerns, according to a report from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.

The conference will consider a spring season for its 11 programs’ fall sports teams.

The MWC joins the MAC as the first two conferences to officially postpone their fall seasons and brings up the total to 28 programs opting out of competition this fall.

