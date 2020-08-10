Another domino has fallen regarding the 2020 college football season.

The Mountain West conference has canceled fall sports for the 2020 semester due to coronavirus concerns, according to a report from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.

More news: Mountain West cancels fall football season because of COVID player health & safety concerns, sources told @Stadium. League will consider playing in spring. MW & MAC are 1st two FBS leagues opting not to play, bringing total to 26 FBS programs https://t.co/LPi7iX4tzA — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2020

The conference will consider a spring season for its 11 programs’ fall sports teams.

The MWC joins the MAC as the first two conferences to officially postpone their fall seasons and brings up the total to 28 programs opting out of competition this fall.

