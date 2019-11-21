Sean Clifford is a competitive guy. His fiery attitude is obvious when he takes the field.

But sometimes that’s his downfall.

He has struggled on occasion early in big games, with his emotions sometimes getting the better of him. But the fact that he’s in his first year as a starter makes this somewhat expected.

“When you're a first-time starter,” James Franklin said. “That's very different than being a returning starter or a three-year starter, whatever it may be. It is.”

Even though he’s been with the team for a few years, starting is just a different animal.

And it’s a whole lot different compared to high school.

“Managing emotions has shown to be a much tougher task than I thought,” Clifford said. “In high school you get super excited and it’s not as physical so your body can handle it, but all the adrenaline that rushes through you in college football, with how fiery as I am so that way it doesn’t hurt us in the end.”

Most of those moments where he’s too excited are on the road, most notably against Iowa and Minnesota.

He was able to survive against the Hawkeyes, but that was not the case against the Gophers.

Both experiences reached both ends of the spectrum, but both were extremely helpful.

“I do think him going on the road to Iowa and having success helps him,” Franklin said. “I think going on the road to Minnesota and not having success, handled the right way, helps him.”

Clifford has realized over the course of this season that he needs to have a balance.

There are points where the emotion is helpful, and there are points where the emotion hurts the way you play.

“Learning, managing emotions,” Clifford said. “Knowing when is the best time to get excited, get your guys hyped, and at the same time conserving energy to play a full four quarters.”

Franklin has worked with him throughout the season, trying to point out a middle ground that Clifford needs to find.

The balance will allow Clifford to take the next step.

“I think he's kind of gone on this journey, finding the sweet spot of what's right for him,” Franklin said. “Some guys need to be really emotional and play with that edge and that chip. Other guys are going to be calm, cool and collected. Other guys are going to be in between. That's different for everybody. I think Sean has been on that journey this year, finding that sweet spot for himself.”

This Saturday poses a unique challenge for him though.

The Horseshoe in Columbus is an extremely tough place to play, and Clifford will go up against the No. 2 team in the country.

With the game being back in his home state, he was already looking forward to it.

Last week, Clifford said he was already excited for the game, but it’s going to be hard for Franklin to show him what Saturday will be like.

“For me to sit here and say ‘I'm going to be able to prepare Sean for what it's going to be like exactly,’ no,” Franklin said. “We're going to do everything in our power to get him ready for what it's going to be like. But I do think that Iowa and Minnesota helps. Again, 102,000 is a little bit different.”