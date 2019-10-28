Penn State’s offense once again went from running at full speed in the first half to sputtering in the third quarter once they retook the field.

The Nittany Lions ran 15 plays and only managed 30 yards averaging 0.8 yards per carry.

Although, the Nittany Lions offense was able to do enough to secure a victory on Saturday, its issues of consistency and productivity in the second half of games and specifically in the third quarter is alarming.

Here are some key offense plays from Penn State’s uninspiring offensive performance in the third quarter on Saturday.

The first play of the third quarter was almost a disastrous one for Penn State.

Michigan State opened the second half with the ball and was promptly shut down by the Nittany Lions defense.

A score on the opening drive for Penn State would’ve ended the game.

But instead of inspiring this confidence and a charge down the field, the first play for Penn State was mishandled snap by Clifford resulting in a loss of yards and a wasted play.

The play call was a screen to electric receiver KJ Hamler who might’ve been able to break this play for a first down.

Two plays later, on a long, but menangle third down, Penn State opts to run an inside zone play with Journey Brown.

Instead of attempting to take a shot, or get the ball to Hamler in space, or feed Pat Freiermuth who at this point had two touchdown receptions, Penn State opted to run the ball inside, something they hadn’t had success at all game.

Penn State’s offensive line is able to open a hole on the zone blocking scheme, but left tackle Rasheed Walker isn’t able to hold his block long enough for Brown to get through the hole and pick up the first down.

Michigan State muffed the ensuing punt, which set the Nittany Lions up on the six-yard line and resulted in a touchdown.

At this point in the game, the Spartans getting a key stop to open the half would have been something that sparked a Michigan State comeback.

Later in the quarter, Penn State is once again faced with a third down and it resulted in the worst play from Sean Clifford’s career as a starting quarterback.

Clifford is forced to move out of the pocket after the Penn State pass blocking breaks down, as Michigan State’s coverage did a good job of containing all of Penn State’s weapons.

But instead of making the smart play and throwing the ball away, Clifford heaves the ball off his back foot and the result is an easy interception for Michigan State.

This play was one of the first times this season that Clifford looked like a quarterback playing in his first season. It was an uncharacteristic mental error for the quarterback and one he will have to avoid in upcoming weeks.

Penn State rushed for 113 yards on Saturday, but in the third quarter, the running game was absent.

On this first down play later in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions turned to a counter play, a misdirection look with two lead blockers in order to spark something on the ground, but Michigan State read it perfectly and blew up the play.

The Nittany Lions were able to generate an initial push and open a hole, but Michigan State’s linebackers read the pulling guards and scraped down the line perfectly.

As Devyn Ford reached the line of scrimmage he was met with a wall of bodies and no room to run.

Penn State put itself in long yardage third down situations throughout the game on Saturday and late in the third quarter, it found itself in a third-and-17 hole.

This allowed the Spartans to bring pressure and they did..

They brought six pash rushers and forced Clifford out of the pocket and to throw the ball away.

Ford did a fantastic job of picking up pressure on the edge as the Penn State running backs continue to find their form pass blocking.

The pressure came from the inside as Mike Miranda got beat on a stunt by a blitzing linebacker.

The big positive on this play for Penn State though was that Clifford made the smart play and was able to throw the ball away.