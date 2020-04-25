Football vs. Michigan State, warmups, Gonzalez (74)
Steven Gonzalez will begin his professional career in Arizona.

Gonzalez, a redshirt senior offensive guard, announced that he is signing with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

The three-year starter completed his Nittany Lion career 50 games played and was named to the All-Big Ten second team by both the coaches and the media in 2019.

Arriving in Happy Valley in 2015, Gonzalez was a 4-star recruit and the 23rd-ranked offensive guard prospect in his class.

Penn State had five players drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft and Gonzalez is the first undrafted player to sign with a NFL team.

