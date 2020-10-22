Penn State boasts one of the most terrifying run games in the Big Ten with the fourth best rushing numbers in the conference a season ago — a trait that wouldn’t be feasible without a stout offensive line.

And new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has exactly that.

The Nittany Lion offensive line returns four starters from 2019, headlined by team captain and Rimington Trophy watch list member Michal Menet at the center position.

The trenches also include Rasheed Walker and Will Fries at tackle, with Mike Miranda and CJ Thorpe at guard.

With a new offensive scheme from first year coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, Penn State will likely once again lean heavily on its running backs — calling on the offensive line to protect and make holes for the deep group of rushers.

“I want us to be physical, and that really starts up front with the o-line,” Ciarrocca said. “They’re going to play a big part in creating our identity.”

Although the Nittany Lions finished second in the Big Ten with 35.8 points per game, the offensive line also allowed 32 sacks in 2019 — better than only Ohio State, Illinois and Maryland in the conference.

But, under the tutelage of Trautwein, Menet is confident in his group’s ability to progress and become one of the top offensive lines in the nation.

“I know for a fact we’re going to be the most repaired offensive line in the country when it comes game day,” Menet said at Penn State football media day. “The amount of detail Coach Traut puts into game planning… I think that’s going to lead to us being a very consistent group.

“I can only imagine how his pregame notes are going to be.”

Each starter on the offensive line started at least five games in 2019, but the depth doesn’t end there.

Three backups were 4-star recruits before arriving at Penn State — redshirt freshman Caedan Wallace, redshirt sophomore Juice Scruggs and redshirt junior Anthony Whigan.

With depth not an issue, Menet sees almost everyone in the room competing and contributing on game days.

“I don’t see any disadvantages to having depth and having a bunch of good players that can play,” Menet said. “I think it’ll really give a lot of people an opportunity to work really hard during the week.”

A particular player who has caught Menet’s eye is Wallace, who was the third-ranked offensive guard in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports.

“Caedan has just come in and kept grinding to get better and better each day,” Menet said. “I think he’s going to do really well for us, and there wouldn’t be any type of drop off with him.”

Wallace appeared in just four games for James Franklin before taking a redshirt in 2019.

Alongside Fries, Menet is the longest tenured player on the offensive line — having begun his college career in 2016 while now a redshirt senior.

Menet, though, has looked like a redshirt senior even before this year.

“I’ve always looked older, since I was a young kid,” Menet said. “People used to ask for my birth certificate and stuff playing youth football.”

It isn’t just Menet’s physical features that demonstrate his maturity — it’s also his leadership both on and off the field.

“Menet just brings a lot of leadership,” Scruggs said. “The first time I got here, he was helping me with my sets and stuff. I’m thinking ‘Yo, he must be a senior.’ He just looks super old.”

Menet was an All-Big Ten honorable mention after performing as one of the most consistent centers in the conference in 2019.

