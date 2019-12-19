A former Penn State great and a legend with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jack Ham's legend is one that continues to grow.

In recent weeks, the NFL has revealed its 100 All-Time Team, announcing each position group separately. Ham was the only former Penn State player on the list, one of 12 linebackers selected in the NFL's Top 100.

After being selected by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 1971 NFL Draft, the Johnstown, Pennsylvania native won the starting linebacker job as a rookie. He would go one to have one of the greatest careers in Steelers defensive history.

Ham was known for his elite speed, intelligence and an exceptional ability to diagnose plays. Over the course of his career, he was selected to eight straight Pro Bowls and recorded 32 career interceptions, tied for 3rd-most among linebackers in NFL history.

Ham was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1988 after spending 12 years with the Steelers. He was also a six-time All-Pro and four-time Super Bowl champion in Pittsburgh.