Penn State Athletics has reported an additional six positive coronavirus test results after its latest round of testing.

For the period of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, Penn State Athletics conducted 2,285 tests for the coronavirus.

There have now been 182 positive cases out of 13,544 tests performed on student-athletes since they returned in June.

"We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups," Penn State said in a statement.

