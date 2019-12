Even in a transition year, Penn State will still be playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

The No. 10 Nittany Lions will take on American champion No. 17 Memphis in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The game will air on ESPN on Dec. 28 at noon.

Penn State is heading to the Cotton Bowl for the 1st time since 1975.

No. 8 Wisconsin came in ahead of the Nittany Lions in the rankings, so the Badgers are going to the Rose Bowl to face Oregon.