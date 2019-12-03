Penn State’s regular season is done, and its bowl game fate is now out of its hands.

The Nittany Lions will wait until the conclusion of this weekend’s championships games to see where they play.

Everything from the Rose Bowl to the Outback Bowl is up for grabs. Here’s how they get there.

Rose Bowl

The Granddaddy of them all is the grand prize that Penn State can hope for at this point, and it’s pretty achievable at this point.

Most likely, Penn State will be behind Wisconsin in this week’s College Football Playoff ranking, but probably only by a spot or two.

If the Badgers lose to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, the Nittany Lions will probably go ahead of them in the final rankings.

That would put Penn State in the Rose Bowl, as Ohio State would be in the playoff.

A blowout win by the Buckeyes would help the Nittany Lions’ case, but a win in any fashion should probably be enough.

That would lead to a matchup Oregon most likely, but it could be Utah.

Cotton Bowl

Penn State could be making the trip to Dallas, but a decent amount needs to happen.

Wisconsin would have to go to the Rose Bowl, and that could happen if it wins the Big Ten title, or if it gets a favorable ranking by the committee.

In that case, the Nittany Lions would probably be in a good spot to earn an at-large berth to the Cotton Bowl.

It would be between Penn State, Florida and the loser of the Big 12 Championship game, but odds are Penn State would be ranked higher than those two.

Orange Bowl

This is where it gets a little bit more complicated.

The affiliation for the Orange Bowl is ACC vs. Big Ten or SEC or Notre Dame.

Obviously the Irish aren’t in it, but there’s a bunch of teams that could play in the game.

With Alabama likely not making the playoff, and Georgia as a big underdog to LSU, both will likely play in New Year’s Six games.

The Crimson Tide will likely play in the Sugar Bowl, and then Georgia, who will be ahead of Penn State, will earn the Orange Bowl berth.

So Penn State needs some chaos to get to Miami.

It probably needs Georgia to win the SEC title, so then it and LSU would make the playoff.

In that case, Penn State would probably get the spot.

Outback Bowl

This is pretty much a doomsday scenario, and would require a lot to go against Penn State.

And to be honest, it would have to be the committee’s doing.

That would mean the committee would have to keep the loser of the Big 12 title game ahead of Penn State in the final rankings.

Oregon winning the Pac 12 would also hurt Penn State most likely.

It would take a lot for the Nittany Lions to head to Tampa for their bowl game.