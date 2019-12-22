Saquon Barkley was already having one of his best showings of the season, but his biggest play on Sunday came after his second touchdown of the half.
Following his 33-yard touchdown reception against the Washington Redskins, Barkley found a young New York Giants fan in the crowd and gave him the football.
.@saquon just gave this young fan a memory he will never forget. ❤️💙 #NYGvsWAS @Giants | #GiantsPride— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2019
Barkley had 159 total yards and was responsible for two of the Giants four touchdowns in the first half.