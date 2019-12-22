Saquon Barkley was already having one of his best showings of the season, but his biggest play on Sunday came after his second touchdown of the half.

Following his 33-yard touchdown reception against the Washington Redskins, Barkley found a young New York Giants fan in the crowd and gave him the football.

Barkley had 159 total yards and was responsible for two of the Giants four touchdowns in the first half.