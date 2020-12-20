Heading into the 2020 season, Penn State’s receiving group was one of its biggest question marks.

With KJ Hamler leaving to go to the NFL, a new top wideout would have to emerge, and Jahan Dotson was the next man up.

While there was some doubt heading into the season, Dotson put that to rest quickly, as he established himself as a legitimate No. 1 option.

He capped off his impressive season Saturday by putting on a receiving clinic with six receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Much of that damage came in the first half, including a 75-yard touchdown catch on the first play of the game that set the tone for the convincing win.

“[Jahan] made a really nice catch and knifed up the field, their guy missed the initial tackle and then he can make something happen afterwards,” Franklin said. “The defense is going to give you something, and you’ve got to have enough answers on your offense to be able to take advantage of it.”

Dotson was surely the man who took advantage of it as the Illini secondary had no answers for the junior receiver.

But after the game Dotson was sure to say that he as well as his teammates took not just this game, but whole this season as a challenge, and felt disrespected considering what the perception was of the wide receiver group before the year.

“Not only me but our whole receiver group took it to heart, people were talking down on us saying we were gonna be the weakest link on the team,” Dotson said. “We came into every day of practice just trying to get better and just trying to be the best group on the field and just dominate.”

“Just kill everything that’s in front of you and that’s what we were able to do this year.”

While the receiver group was able to exceed its preseason expectations, Dotson was the clear catalyst of the group as he wound up leading the conference in total receiving yards on the season.

But even with the impressive numbers that the Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native was able to put up, he still received just a third team All-Big Ten nod.

And again, Dotson took that personally Saturday.

“That definitely motivated me this week. All my teammates were talking about it,” Dotson said. “Anytime someone is in front of me on anything, I want to get better and prove to people that I am one of the best in the country.”

One of Dotson’s teammates who was equally as motivated over the course of this season is starting quarterback Sean Clifford, who had to overcome being benched after some inconsistent play to start the season.

But while the 6-foot-2 quarterback was able to turn his season around over the past four weeks, he emphasized he couldn’t have accomplished what he did if not for his playmakers — specifically Dotson.

“Every time the ball gets in his hands he's making a play and I just love the maturation process that he's gone through from last year,” Clifford said. “A guy who was getting the ball but not a ton, and then stepping into this key role now and just seeing him just grow day in and day out.”

Part of that growth is the relationship Dotson has created with his starting quarterback.

Dotson has always been considered a quiet leader on the team but has been much more vocal in 2020.

This has started with his communication between him and his quarterback, that is noticeably different in Clifford’s eyes from last year to the season.

“This year he's asking me questions on the offense, he's asking me ‘let's get this route after practice’, he's constantly in my ear texting me thoughts and questions,” Clifford said. “That is what I love to see just that process of him just learning and growing and him and I getting an even better relationship than we ever have had.

“I'm super proud of how Jahan has grown this year and I’m just excited for his future.”

Dotson has also been someone who has created personal goals for himself that while challenging are very simple.

And while it’s safe to say that the 5-foot-11 receiver reached the pinnacle he wanted, his goal never stops as it changes every time he steps on the field

“My one goal I had at the beginning of the year was to be better than last year,” Dotson said. “Every time I step on the field I want to be better than the last, and I was able to do so this year.”

