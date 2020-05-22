In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick take a look back at the 2009 Rose Bowl, where a career day from Mark Sanchez led Pete Carroll's USC Trojans past Joe Paterno's Penn State team.

The pair talks about the mistake-filled game by the Nittany Lions against one of the top teams in the country.

At halftime, Patrick takes a look at the breaking news in the sports world on Jan. 1, 2009 and eventually the pair concludes the episode by talking about the legacy of the game.

