It may only be January, but speculation about who will be the standout players next season has begun.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth and linebacker Micah Parsons were both selected by ESPN for its Way-Too-Early All-America team for the 2020 season.

Freiermuth and Parsons will both be in their third seasons at Penn State and are poised for continued success after their impressive sophomore seasons.

Parsons was named a first team All-American for the 2019 season which saw him tally 109 total tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles. The sophomore also took home the Cotton Bowl MVP award following a dominant performance that helped lead the Nittany Lions to a win over Memphis.

Freiermuth was the lone tight end on the list after a season that saw the sophomore haul in 43 passes for 507 yards and seven touchdowns as one of quarterback Sean Clifford’s favorite targets.

Parsons is joined at the linebacker position by Alabama’s Dylan Moses and Oregon State’s Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State were the only schools with multiple players on the list.