Penn State’s upcoming trip to East Lansing to take on Michigan State will be a 3:30 kickoff.

The time was announced on Monday via Twitter by Penn State Athletics.

The game will be televised on ABC and will be the third straight Penn State game televised on the network.

Penn State has lost its last two meetings against the Spartans.

This week Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium for a much anticipated game against Michigan in what is the annual Whiteout game, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.