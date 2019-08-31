The 2019 season could not have gotten off to a better start for No. 15 Penn State.

While the 2018 campaign ended on a sour note, the Nittany Lions were heavy favorites coming into Saturday’s contest against Idaho, and the hosts were quick to alleviate any doubts of a bowl game hangover.

Penn State scored on its first four drives and never looked back en route to blowing out the Vandals 79-7, in front of a capacity crowd at Beaver Stadium.

The win marked the largest margin of victory for Penn State since it defeated Kent State 63-10 last season. It was also the first time the Nittany Lions have scored 60 or more points since they knocked off Illinois 63-24 in 2018.

Penn State’s defense certainly lived up to the preseason hype, stopping the Vandals on 4th and short on the game’s opening drive. The Nittany Lions would quickly turn that stop into points, as a Jake Pinegar field goal put them on the board in the early stages of the first quarter.

Penn State’s defense finished with seven sacks for the game, six of which came in the first half. In addition, Idaho only managed 145 total yards on the day.

All eyes were on quarterback Sean Clifford in the first half, and the redshirt sophomore delivered in his first career start.

After a slow start, Clifford would eventually settle down, tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter, both of which went to sophomore receiver KJ Hamler.

Clifford would finish 14-of-23 for 280 passing yards and a completion percentage of 61 percent. He was replaced by Will Levis at halftime, with Penn State already leading 44-0.

Saturday marked the debut for Ricky Slade as the starting running back, but the sophomore didn’t have much success on the ground, carrying the ball just five times for nine yards and a touchdown.

Instead it was Journey Brown and Devyn Ford that had big days in the Penn State backfield.

Brown finished with five carries for 38 yards and two touchdowns, including the opening touchdown of the season for the Nittany Lions. Ford carried the ball just six times, but provided one of the highlights of the day with an 81-yard rushing touchdown late in the second quarter.

Noah Cain would get in on the action in the second half, finishing with nine carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which extended the Penn State lead to 72-7 midway through the fourth quarter.

The longest scoring drive for the Nittany Lions was a 14-play drive spanning 72 yards and taking nearly six minutes off the clock. 11 of Penn State’s 13 scoring drives took two minutes or less.

Idaho’s lone touchdown came in the early stages of the fourth quarter. The Vandals capped off a 25-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass, which would be their only points of the contest.