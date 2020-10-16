Over the past couple of weeks, one professional quarterback has caused a storm on social media and has become the next viral sensation among hundreds of thousands of football fans.

It isn’t Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Tom Brady — it’s Baltimore Ravens third-stringer and former Penn Stater Trace McSorley.

But why?

Because he "throws it on a dime like [he] ain’t even tryin’."

McSorley is the focus of a now viral song, aptly titled “Trace McSorley,” which was written by 2019 Penn State graduate Matt Freiler.

The two-year-old song found a home on TikTok over the past couple of weeks, and has since sparked an uproar on other social media platforms as well.

Freiler — who goes by Matty Fresh Tunes on his tracks — originally dropped the song in 2018, before McSorley’s final season in Happy Valley.

Having already released a song about transcendent star running back Saquon Barkley the year prior, Freiler took his time to figure out who was going to be the focus of his next anthem.

“I didn’t want to do it to just do it,” Freiler told The Daily Collegian. “It had to be the right player and there was a lot of hype going into that season — Trace was coming into his fifth year and had been through a lot.”

McSorley, preparing for his redshirt senior season, remembers hearing the tune while he was still a member of the Penn State program.

“It was cool to have someone who felt that way going into my senior year that they wanted to make a song with my name and stuff like that,” McSorley told the Collegian.

Although Penn State finished 9-4 with a Citrus Bowl loss to Kentucky, McSorley’s Nittany Lion career as a whole had a more successful ending.

The Ashburn, Virginia, native smashed the Penn State record books — claiming the top spot in career passing yards, career passing touchdowns and total offensive yards.

The song, which had made waves across the Penn State football fanbase when it first released, went viral on TikTok earlier this month in conjunction with memes about McSorley being the best quarterback in the NFL.

On Oct. 5, the song reached a major milestone of 500,000 views on YouTube.

As of Oct. 15, however, the song has nearly quadrupled that mark and now sits at approximately 1.8 million views on the streaming platform.

Primarily creating the song for his Nittany Lion fandom, Freiler never expected it to make national headlines like it has — especially not two years after its release.

“I just couldn’t believe the numbers,” Freiler said. “I didn’t know where these people were coming from, but I started to realize it was all over the country and not just in Pennsylvania anymore.”

And McSorley himself believes the song’s recent rise demonstrates the power of social media in pop culture.

“It just goes to show you how social media can affect things,” McSorley said. “It’s been funny to see how it’s gone the past few weeks.”

A third-string quarterback behind Jackson and Robert Griffin III, McSorley has yet to see a regular season snap as a pro, but is now one of the more recognizable names in the league.

Some of McSorley’s teammates in the Ravens’ locker room mistook the voice on the track as the quarterback’s himself when the song first picked up traction on TikTok earlier this month, prompting a comedic misunderstanding among the team.

“Some guys have been joking about it and asking where it came from,” McSorley said. “Some people thought, at first, that I was the one rapping and I made the song — so people were laughing about that.”

After the song’s popularity grew enough that the Ravens’ TikTok posted its own rendition, the mastermind of the song and the quarterback it was centered around sat down and had a conversation about it.

And that was the most fulfilling part of Freiler’s past two weeks.

“He was super cool, so I thanked him for that,” Freiler said. “Getting to chat back and forth with him was probably the coolest thing.”

While Freiler hasn’t made a song about Penn State since graduating from the university with a degree in broadcast journalism in 2019, some fans have expressed their wishes for a comeback from the part-time musician.

Even though Freiler said there are many “studs” on Penn State’s 2020 roster, he contends that there’s a better fit for a song if he were to make a new one.

That player — former NFL Pro-Bowler Michael Robinson — was a key cog in the development of Freiler’s passion for the game of football.

“Michael Robinson would have been a great one,” Freiler said. “He was probably one of the first quarterbacks who made me fall in love with football.”

McSorley, on the other hand, would want to hear a song about one of his former teammates and the current starting quarterback for Penn State — Sean Clifford.

“Obviously Cliff’s the quarterback there now, so he’d probably be one of the guys you’d have to think about doing one with,” McSorley said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE