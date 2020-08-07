Beaver Stadium will not host a White Out game in 2020, it will not have 100,000-plus fans cheering on the Nittany Lions for seven Saturdays and the tailgate lots will not be bustling with activity.

Beaver Stadium will have an unprecedented, ominous feel when Penn State takes the field on Sept. 5 against Northwestern as fans will not be in attendance.

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour released a letter Thursday morning stating due to the current conditions surrounding the coronavirus and government guidelines, the Nittany Lions would play without fans in 2020.

“The large group guidance [in Pennsylvania] is 250 for outdoor events, 25 for indoor events… Therefore we would not have fans in the stands under these guidelines for the fall,” Barbour said. “We continue to work and have been for months now with the governor’s office for the opportunity where we might be able to have a little bit of flexibility...”

However, this decision is not set in stone — and according to Barbour, if the situation improves and if government guidelines change, Penn State has a plan for fans to be in Beaver Stadium.

Instead of the usual 110,000 fans in attendance, Penn State said it can have a socially-distanced crowd of 23,275.

“Since March, we've been guided by our COVID-19 guiding principles,” said Carl Heck, senior associate AD of capital events and facilities. “Our number one priority all along has been the health and safety of our student athletes, staff and visitors.

“In addition is the protection of the vulnerable, our operational readiness, public confidence and partnering with the campus community.”

With the reduced capacity, fans throughout general seating and student sections would sit in socially distanced "pods."

Fans could sit in groups of two, four, six or eight and the “pod seating” would adjust so groups are distanced. There would also be an empty row between every group of fans.

Barbour also said to the media that “there are a number of possibilities with students only. Should we be able to pull it off, it will probably be at the top of our list.”

She also said it’s a “top-priority” for the families of student-athletes to be able to attend games this fall.

In Barbour’s letter to season ticket holders, she said there would be no fans in “general seating,” which left the possibility open that fans could attend games in Beaver Stadium’s suites.

“The suite question is one that we continue to work on again, thinking that it might be considered a separate building, so there’s still work to be done there,” Barbour said.

Penn State conducted three surveys with fans and used the results to create a plan that, as of now, will not be used.

According to Heck, fans ranked their likelihood of attending a Penn State football game second only to shopping at a grocery store.

Requiring staff and fans to wear masks ranked highest among expectations for fans to feel comfortable in Beaver Stadium this fall.

Heck said second to masks, fans expected hand sanitizer to be provided — and Penn State has sourced over 1,000 hand sanitizing stations.

Penn State would also continuously clean a number of surfaces throughout the game including: toilets and toilet handles, urinals and urinal handles, sinks and sink faucets, paper/soap/feminine hygiene dispensers, floors, stall door handles and restroom entrance handles.

All game day staff would also complete a 16 question health questionnaire and have their temperatures checked prior to each home game.

As far as parking for visitors, Penn State would plan on using 8,455 of its 25,424 available parking spots. Parking would be for ticket holders only and lots would open four hours prior to games.

Penn State would also make a number of changes to its concession stands by serving only pre-packaged food with touchless credit card machines, and consumption of food and drink would only be permitted at seating locations. The plan also includes a reduced number of stands and social distancing within lines.

But as of now, Beaver Stadium will be empty in just under a month when Penn State is scheduled to open its season. However, Barbour said Penn State is going to continue to work with the state government.

“I think at this point it's [Pennsylvania’s] concerns about where we are as a state with the virus, and they’re not willing to extend it to that point, at this point,” Barbour said. “We continue to work with them to see what flexibility might exist, either through innovation or through a change to improve conditions.”

