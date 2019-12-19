James Franklin said on Wednesday that he doesn’t like drama.

On National Signing Day, he got what he wanted, as all 27 committed verbally committed recruits signed their letters of intent to join Penn State.

Franklin talked about those recruits for the first time as he addressed the media on Wednesday.

Better late than never

While there wasn’t any drama on signing day itself, there was plenty leading up to the day.

Tight end Theo Johnson was a question mark for months, pushing back his commitment to Dec. 9, only 11 days before signing day.

The Ontario native did end up committing to Penn State, adding a big-time recruit to the class.

“With Theo, it came down to the wire and I thought they handled it the right way,” tight ends coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Tyler Bowen said. “They never rushed to make a decision, he had a checklist that him and his mom wanted to go through to make sure that they found the right fit and in the end, Penn State as not only an academic institution but as a football program and then the relationship that we built ended up playing out, in the end, made the most sense for him.”

While the coaching staff was probably on the edge of their seats during the whole process, they weren’t rushing him.

Penn State has seen recruits flip, so Franklin is happy he waited for the right moment.

“They made sure, once they made a decision, that they were done,” Franklin said. “That's really kind of our advice to guys. I'd rather you not commit than commit and change your mind.”

Double Duty

Penn State has a large number of staff members who are involved in the recruiting process, but there are some others who aren’t on staff who also make a big impact — the players.

Franklin has praised his players in helping to get recruits to come join the Nittany Lions.

“I think your best players want to be around other great players and I think that’s not only Pat [Freiermuth], but the whole room,” Franklin said. “I think, obviously Pat being the leader, not only in the room but also on the team; those guys know that to do what they want to do and to achieve their team goals, it’s going to take much more than just themselves.”

Franklin says Freiermuth helped get Johnson to join Penn State.

But he wasn’t the only one. With Johnson coming from Canada, Jesse Luketa had a hand as well.

And that enthusiasm has spread throughout the team.

“Jesse Luketa is a very prideful guy in everything he does, so if there's a guy in Canada we wants, he takes it personal,” Franklin said. “Very similar to P.J. Mustipher at his high school. We keep signing the guy every year. P.J. was the first one. He's very proud of that. Then you get Dvon [Ellies], and then you get Curtis [Jacobs]. We hope that continues.”

This is something that has been continually stressed to this team under Franklin.

“Our players take great pride,” Franklin said. “If they're from New Jersey, they're going to help us get the next great player out of New Jersey or Maryland or D.C. or wherever it may be, and Canada has really turned into that as well.”

Seider does it again

New year, same result for Penn State, as two more running back recruits will make the trip from Florida to Penn State.

Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee both signed their letters of intent Wednesday, showing the success of Ja’Juan Seider again.

Ever since he joined the staff, Penn State has been getting more and more recruits from Florida, especially in the running game.

“Ja’Juan is unbelievable. Not only as a recruiter, but developing the running backs once they get here…” Bowen said. “I think that plays well with multiple guys. It just happened that the last three years, we’ve gotten a couple out of Florida, which I think is a great place to supplement our recruiting efforts, especially when you talk about skill positions. Obviously, we all know that it’s a talent-rich state with a number of prospects in it.”

“He’s done an unbelievable job. He’s not only a great recruiter, but also develops them once they get here.”

One problem now is there could be a large amount of guys in that room next season, but that makes the recruitment of those guys even better.

I think running back is a really good example that embrace competition,” Franklin said. “They're not going somewhere looking for kind of an easy path. They want to come in and compete.”