Editor's Note: This article will be updated as the ratings of more former Penn State players are revealed.

A few former Penn State players are making waves on the virtual gridiron after being drafted in April.

The Madden video game franchise began to roll out its rookie ratings for Madden 21 on Thursday, July 9, beginning with quarterbacks.

The unveiling of rookie ratings will continue until the Madden Ratings Special on ESPN at 7 p.m. on July 17.

Here’s a list of every former Nittany Lion included in the rookie ratings thus far.

KJ Hamler

One of the quickest players in the draft, KJ Hamler’s speed and craftiness are mirrored in his virtual self.

Hamler has an overall rating of 70 which is boosted by a 94 speed rating, coupled with a 95 acceleration rating.

His catching isn’t as impressive, though, at a mediocre 77.

Possibly returning kicks for the Denver Broncos this season, Hamler’s kick return rating sits at an 82, while his carrying is a 73 and his change of direction is a 90.

Hamler spent three seasons at Penn State before being picked by Denver with the 46th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Tommy Stevens

Stevens is near the bottom of the quarterbacks list with a 54 overall rating, above only Jake Browning, Nate Stanley and Bryce Perkins.

The former Penn State quarterback’s highest rating is his acceleration, at an 88. His speed is set at 81, while his awareness is at the bottom of the pile with a 51.

Stevens was drafted in the seventh round by the New Orleans Saints after spending his final college season at Mississippi State.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE