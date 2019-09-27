The Maryland-to-Penn State pipeline has been important for this Nittany Lion team.

Nicknamed the "Old Line State," it's the home of king crabs, Old Bay seasoning and now two of the Nittany Lions' most important defensive players — linebacker Cam Brown and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields.

Both are getting their homecoming a week early when Penn State travels to Maryland to open up Big Ten play Friday night.

“It means a whole lot," Castro-Fields said. "I remember going back as a freshman when my role wasn't that big and how much it meant to me. Now being a starter and being out there with my brothers, in a state where I grew up and I have the most family at, means the world to me.”

With 10 players on the roster originally from the state, this matchup against Maryland isn’t just another game on the schedule, it's more than that.

Many of Penn State’s DMV imports have relationships with guys on the Terrapins that date back to their early days of playing football.

“Me, Rasheed [Walker], Cam Brown, Cam Sullivan-Brown, you name it, we've got a lot of Maryland guys on the team,” Castro-Fields said. “[I know] a whole lot, the whole 2017 class, I know all of them boys. Isaiah Hazel, I knew him as a young pup, so I'm familiar with a lot of them guys.”

With the junior corner having his best season as a starter so far in his career, Castro-Fields has a lot of support coming out to see him in his home state.

“I have a lot of tickets. I have a lot of family coming, coming from Canada, coming from everywhere trying to see me play.” Castro-Fields said.

Brown is also looking forward to returning home, pulling out all the stops to get as many of his friends and family into the stadium on Friday, even if means making a deal with his teammates.

“I usually don't ask for tickets. Sometimes it's just stressful asking teammates and trying to barter with teammates for tickets and things like that,” Brown said. “This is my last year, so I've been trying hard to try to get as many tickets as I can. I probably will need at the end of the day, probably 15 above my normal four.”

Coach James Franklin has a history with the Terrapins’ coach Mike Locksley dating back to the early 2000s when the two served as assistants on Maryland’s staff.

“Conference game, obviously a program that we have some history with, and I specifically have some history with,” Franklin said. “Go back a long time with coach Locksley, we have a lot of respect for what they’ve been able to do so far there with that program. Always felt like that program had a lot of talent and I think Mike is doing a good job taking advantage of it.”

After Franklin left his first assistant job with the Terps from 2000-04, he had brief stints with the Green Bay Packers and Kansas State, before returning to College Park from 2008-10 to take on the offensive coordinator role as well as the quarterbacks coach.

“With our staffs, there's a lot of crossover there, and just being so close to each other, all those things factor in. I think that's where football is in some ways maybe different than other sports is how competitive it is year-round. You’re trying to protect your state, you're trying to protect your footprint, you're battling with these guys year-round.” Franklin said.

“It's not just Saturday afternoon and it's not just the week of the game. It's in recruiting. It's in the region. It's in the footprint. It's in the state. It's all of it. They come to Pennsylvania, we try to go to the DMV.”