For the first time in the month of August, Penn State is back to adding members to its 2020 class.

Now standing at 22 members, more than a handful short of what James Franklin expects this class to hold once the signing period ends months from now, the Nittany Lions welcomed the newest addition to the class on Friday evening just after 5 p.m. when 4-star all-purpose back Caziah Holmes announced his commitment via Twitter.

Ranked as the No. 6 APB in the country and the No. 35 player in the state of Florida, Holmes chose the Nittany Lions out of 23 total offers, including Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Kentucky and Auburn.

Holmes becomes the first running back in Penn State’s 2020 class, continuing an impressive three-year streak of highly-rated running back commitments including Ricky Slade, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.

The Sunshine State product also becomes the lone Florida athlete in the class following Derek Wingo’s decommitment earlier this year.

The Nittany Lions — behind dominating Florida recruiting force JaJuan Seider — aren’t giving up recruiting one of the top football states in America, however. Penn State is the current favorite for another 4-star Florida running back, Keyvone Lee.

Lee is set to commit on August 26.