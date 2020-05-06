The NCAA Board of Governors recently released a statement in regards to student compensation in college athletics.

The committee stated that in the near future, college athletes will be able to profit off their name, image and likeness, something which has been strictly prohibited throughout the history of collegiate sports.

James Franklin provided his take on the matter during his Zoom meeting with the media on Wednesday.

“I think anything that is going to be a positive for our student athletes we are supportive of, and that is the case all across the country,” Franklin said. “It’s a lot more complex than what is reported or [discussed]; the complexity of making sure things stay within the guidelines is the challenge more than anything.”

Franklin made sure to emphasize that he is supportive of his players and he wants whatever will benefit their lives off the field.

But at the same time, it will be a tough course to maneuver through as this is all new territory for both the universities and NCAA.

“The NCAA and the model of amateurism is evolving and at Penn State we’re gonna be supportive of that like we always do within the guidelines, but it's gonna be a transition and it’s gonna be tricky”