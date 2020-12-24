A strong defense is a staple in Happy Valley.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry just concluded his seventh season at Penn State and has had a top-25 defense in the nation three times since being promoted in 2016.

However, in 2020, Pry’s unit faced some adversity and wasn’t quite as dominant as it was in years past.

Here is what the numbers say about how Pry’s unit performed this fall.

27.7

Penn State gave up an average of 27.7 points per game in 2020 — a stark difference from the 16 points per game it allowed in 2019.

The Nittany Lions ranked sixth in the conference in points allowed per game after giving up 31 touchdowns and 10 field goals.

While Penn State ranked in the middle of the conference in points allowed per game, the Nittany Lions were one of the best in yards allowed per game.

Penn State ranked third in the conference, just behind Iowa and Wisconsin, by giving up an average of 328.8 yards per game.

The Nittany Lions had the fourth best rush defense in the conference and the third best pass defense in terms of yards allowed.

60

Linebacker Ellis Brooks led Penn State’s defense with 60 total tackles.

Ellis was one of three Penn State players to total 50 tackles or more, with Jesse Luketa and Jaquan Brisker collecting 59 and 57 tackles respectively.

In 2019, Penn State played four more games, but it had six players reach the 50 tackle threshold.

Had he participated in the season, 2019 leading tackler linebacker Micah Parsons would have recorded 75 tackles, if his average was adjusted to nine games played.

Penn State lacked a true No. 1 dominant tackler on the defensive side of the ball in 2020.

As the season went on, linebacker Brandon Smith continued to put the pieces together and looked like he could become that player in the future.

Smith led Penn State with eight tackles for loss.

Overall, Penn State was just missing a star player who could take over a game, who could make that crucial third down stop.

It desperately missed the presence of Parsons.

This being said, Penn State also struggled to consistently get pressure on the quarterback.

Defensive end Shaka Toney led the defense with five sacks, but overall the Penn State defense just tallied 21 total sacks — in 2019 it had 45 team sacks.

25

Penn State’s defense struggled in the red zone in 2020.

The Nittany Lions gave up 25 scores on the opposing teams’ 28 red zone attempts.

This means opposing teams scored on 89% of its trips to the red area.

Of these 25 scores, 18 were touchdowns.

Penn State’s offense scored on 75% of its trips to the red zone, for reference.

Not only did the Nittany Lion defense struggle in the red zone, Penn State struggled to force turnovers.

The defense forced just four interceptions in 2020, which ranked 11th in the conference. The Nittany Lions also forced nine fumbles and only recovered five of them.

Penn State finished the season with a minus-8 turnover differential as the Nittany Lions offense coughed up the ball 17 times.

The Nittany Lions made forcing turnovers a point of emphasis in 2020, however, the results didn’t necessarily show on the field, especially in the secondary,

Having a turnover differential this far into the negative isn’t normally a recipe for success, and it reflected in Penn State’s 4-5 record in 2020.

