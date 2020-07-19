As the NFL prepares for the 2021 season, the yearly Madden ratings were released earlier this week.

And with the official ranking coming out, here is what all of the former Penn Staters were rated for the newest version of the game franchise.

Saquon Barkley, Running back, 91

A surprise to some, Barkley is the fifth rated running back in the NFL despite his jaw-dropping physical and mental abilities.

But after coming off a season in which a high ankle sprain sidelined him for the first time in his career, he will look to prove that he is amongst the elite runners in the game.

Allen Robinson II, Wide receiver, 89

Robinson continues to be one of the more solid receivers in the NFL and should benefit from Nick Foles throwing him the ball instead of an inconsistent Mitch Trubisky.

He has bounced back nicely from his ACL tear in 2017 by putting together back to back 1,000 yard seasons.

Chris Godwin, Wide receiver, 88

Big things are expected from Chris Godwin this year after the breakout campaign he had in 2019.

Now with possibly the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady throwing him the ball, his numbers should continue to impress.

Adrian Amos, Safety, 86 overall

Amos is looking to have another solid year in the Green Bay secondary after they fell to the 49ers in the divisional round last year.

The former Pro Bowler will have the task of being a leader of the Packers defense which has struggled to support Aaron Rodgers over the years.

Robbie Gould, Kicker, 82

The 16-year NFL kicker has had a very respectable career and has been solid in his time in San Francisco.

But he will be in search of his first Super Bowl title after coming up short twice with both the Bears and 49ers.

Miles Sanders, Running back, 80

Sanders is looking for a breakout year in 2020 after putting up a really solid rookie campaign with the Eagles.

In fact, he led all rookies in yards from scrimmage in 2019 with 1,327.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Tommy Stevens opens up about decision to transfer from Penn State football As spring football ended in 2019, Tommy Stevens was faced with his second quarterback battle…

Mike Gesicki, Tight end, 79

Gesicki got off to a slow start to his rookie season but once there was some quarterback stability, he began to thrive in Miami.

Expect Gesicki to put up big numbers in year two as he is still looking to prove that he was worth the Dolphins snagging him in the second round of last year’s draft.

DaQuan Jones, Defensive tackle, 79

Jones was an important piece of the Titans 2019 defensive rotation as his efforts were definitely a part of Tennessee's postseason run.

And he has been durable as well, starting 16 games in four of the last five seasons.

Trevor Williams, Cornerback, 78

Williams comes to the Eagles looking to bounce back after a down year with the Chargers in 2019.

But with Philly’s struggles at corner over the last few years and Jalen Mills moving to safety, a slot could open up for Williams if struggles continue in that secondary.

Sean Lee, Linebacker, 76

As Lee’s career continues to wind down, he gives way to rising star Leighton Vander Esch who has been able to learn from the experienced veteran.

Lee is still an important part of Dallas’ defense though in both a talent and leadership perspective.

Carl Nassib, Defensive end, 76

Nassib joins the Raiders who will be his fifth team in his first five years after being drafted by the Browns in the third round in 2016.

But his last two years in Tampa Bay have been encouraging with the former Big Ten sacks leader having an increased role.

Yetur Gross-Matos, Defensive end, 74

As part of the all defense draft carried out by Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, Gross-Matos has some pretty solid expectations for his rookie campaign.

Many had him as a first round grade before the 2020 draft and with a newly built defensive line, he can become a leader of this young group.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Jack Crawford, Defensive end, 72

As Crawford fades towards the latter stages of his career, he is looking to make his mark with a team that is ready to compete in the playoffs.

He took a significant step down from 2018 but is still capable of being a solid depth piece in a competitive defensive line.

Anthony Zettel, Defensive end, 72

Zettel played in a career-low fives games in 2019 for both the Bengals and 49ers but will look to bounce back with San Francisco this year.

He will look to rekindle the success he had in his first two years in Detroit where he had 7.5 sacks along with 56 total tackles.

Grant Haley, Cornerback, 71

Haley has taken on a larger role with the New York Giant defense as his presence in the secondary has allowed him to stay in the mix.

But for Nittany Lion fans, he will still always be remembered for the epic run back against Ohio State in 2016.

Amani Oruwariye, Cornerback, 71

With great size and physical ability at the cornerback position, Oruwariye is looking to build on a rookie season in which he was able to get his feet wet in a talented NFC North.

Now he will have to take on a larger role with star corner Darius Slay being traded to the Eagles in the offseason.

DaeSean Hamilton, Wide receiver, 70

The leading receiver in Penn State history will be fighting for position on the Bronco depth chart in 2020.

With the team drafting Jerry Jeudy and former teammate KJ Hamler, there will be plenty of competition to see who plays behind Cortland Sutton.

KJ Hamler, Wide Receiver, 70

Hamler went in the second round of this year’s NFL draft and will be one of the many young weapons for quarterback Drew Lock.

With plenty of speed and quickness, expect Hamler to continue to show off his dynamic playmaking ability at the next level just as he did for Penn State.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Jesse James, Tight end, 70

Jesse James will look to be the No. 2 tight end on the Lions’ depth chart with rising star T.J. Hockenson being the starter at that position.

James has been able to get the job done when his number is called upon with both Pittsburgh and Detroit but he has never truly been able to take over the No. 1 role.

Austin Johnson, Defensive end, 70

Johnson has proved to be a durable defensive tackle in his four years in the NFL.

But as he moves on from Tennessee to the Giants, he will take on an even bigger role as they look to clean things up in their front seven.

Donovan Smith, Offensive Tackle, 70

Smith has been a workhorse for Tampa Bay in his five seasons with the team, starting all but one game over his career.

He will now have the task of helping protect Tom Brady as a new era of Buccaneer football begins.

Jordan Lucas, Safety, 69

Lucas finds himself on his third team in five years after being drafted by the Dolphins in 2016.

Now he will look to force his way into the Bears defensive back rotation which has been a solid group over the last few years.

Troy Apke, Safety, 69

Apke was able to see some significant time toward the end of last season, even snagging his first career interception against the NFC champion 49ers.

He will use the experience he got from extended snaps towards the end of the season to continue his progression in year two.

Stefen Wisniewski, Offensive guard, 68

Coming off his second Super Bowl victory, Stefan Wisniewski’s career continues to chug along as he joins the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wisniewski has always been a solid depth piece for whatever team he has played on, as he has had the versatility to move around to different spots on the offensive line.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Shareef Miller, Defensive end, 66

Essentially, Shareef Miller took a redshirt season in his rookie year and he was often inactive for the Eagles last year.

Philadelphia is still looking to develop his game so he can be a part of the next generation of solid rushers in midnight green.

John Reid, Cornerback, 66

Reid was selected in the fourth round of this year’s draft by the Texans.

He will provide some important cornerback depth for the Texans who have been injury plagued there over the last couple seasons.

Saeed Blacknall, Wide receiver, 64

Blacknall was active for just one game in his rookie season in 2018 but did not play in his second year.

He now looks to make the Steelers who could use some receiver depth behind JuJu Smith-Shuester.

Jason Cabinda, Linebacker, 64

Cabinda saw a decrease in playing time after his rookie season as he appeared in just one game in 2019.

He is still in search of his first career sack as he looks to increase his role with the Lions in 2020.

Connor McGovern, Guard, 64

A third round pick by the Cowboys this year, McGovern is considered to be part of the next great Dallas offensive line.

With the current group aging a bit, McGovern will get to learn behind a number of stars before being a mainstay for Mike McCarthy’s team.

Marcus Allen, Safety, 63 overall

Allen comes into year two looking to increase his role from last year and prove that he is here to stay in the NFL.

He will try to slide into Pittsburgh’s secondary rotation as he is more experienced after watching All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick put on a clinic at the position last season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Sam Ficken, Kicker, 63

FIcken has been somewhat inconsistent over his NFL career and his numbers haven’t exactly been the best among NFL kickers.

But he was able to hit a crucial game-winner late in the season for the Jets which could be valuable experience down the road.

Kevin Givens, Defensive tackle, 63

Givens had one tackle in his first season in San Francisco but will look to become more involved this season.

But that certainly won’t be easy with a talented defensive line which led the 49ers to an NFC title.

Robert Windsor, Defensive tackle, 63

Windsor was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft and will look to learn in his first year in the NFL.

Expect him to start out on the practice squad in Indianapolis as he observes the ins and outs of playing at the highest level.

Nick Scott, Safety, 61

Nick Scott has found a good special teams role with the Rams in his young career and has been able to stay put in LA thanks to his impressive athletic ability.

Though he doesn’t see much time at safety, Scott continues to have a role in the NFL which is certainly not an easy thing to accomplish.

Cam Brown, Linebacker, 60

Brown went in the sixth round to the Giants in April in hopes of contributing to one of the worst defenses from 2019.

He will use his speed and athleticism to try and make an impact on the next level as he begins his NFL journey.

Ryan Bates, Offensive tackle, 56

Bates was traded to Buffalo after being picked up from the Eagles last season in hope of providing some depth at tackle in Western, New York.

If the Bills face some injury issues at some point in the season, expect Bates to get his chance at protecting Josh Allen.

Steven Gonzalez, Guard, 55

Gonzalez will simply be fighting to make an NFL roster this season, whether it is with the Cardinals or another team in the league.

He could benefit from a year or two on practice squads to allow him to adjust to the speed and quickness of the league.

Trace McSorley, Quarterback, 54

McSorely watched his fellow Raven quarterback Lamar Jackson win an MVP in 2019 and was the third man on the depth chart behind Jackson and Robert Griffin III.

He will try to keep his role while becoming an important piece of the Baltimore scout team in 2020.