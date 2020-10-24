Blue-White, Saquon Barkley
Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who now plays for the New York Giants, gives an interview on the field during the Penn State Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Although he won’t take the field for the rest of this year, Saquon Barkley is making headlines in the middle of the NFL season.

Barkley was seen at a New York City bar with Giants teammates, including quarterback Daniel Jones, without a mask on Friday night and a video of the get-together went viral on social media shortly after.

Along with his teammates, Barkley may have violated NFL coronavirus policies and could be fined for his participation in the festivities.

“We are aware of the video that was posted,” the Giants said in a statement. “We are looking into the nature and context of what is on the video.”

Barkley hasn’t played a game for the Giants since tearing his ACL in New York’s Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

