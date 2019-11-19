Ahead of the Penn State football game against Ohio State this Saturday, the two Big Ten schools are competing in a different way — a cookie face-off.

Penn State dining posted Monday on Instagram that they will be having a competition with Ohio State dining to see whose cookies could get more attention on the social media platform. Whichever post gets more likes this week wins the competition.

“We are so sure that our cookie will get the most likes, that we put our famous West Cookies from @pennstatebakery on the line,” Penn State dining wrote in its Instagram caption.

The losing dining hall will send cookies to the winner for students of the opposing school to eat before finals week.

Currently, Penn State dining has over 800 likes, while Ohio State dining has over 500. Both posts encourage students to like and share the post with friends.