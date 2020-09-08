No Football, Beaver Stadium
Beaver Stadium sits empty in University Park, PA. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Saturday would have have been Penn State Football’s first home game of the season drawing upwards of 150,000 fans to the area. The Big Ten voted to cancel all fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Noah Riffe

When the Big Ten's presidents and chancellors voted to cancel the fall sports season on Aug. 11, it was expected that there would be no athletic competition until at least the winter months.

But as athletes, coaches and parents have pushed back on the decision, so have politicians, as a group of regional legislative leaders signed a note urging commissioner Kevin Warren to change his mind.

This hasn’t been the first example of politicians wanting Big Ten sports to return as President Donald Trump has tweeted on multiple occasions a desire for football to return.

The representatives to sign the letter included Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, as well as representatives from Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

