When the Big Ten's presidents and chancellors voted to cancel the fall sports season on Aug. 11, it was expected that there would be no athletic competition until at least the winter months.

But as athletes, coaches and parents have pushed back on the decision, so have politicians, as a group of regional legislative leaders signed a note urging commissioner Kevin Warren to change his mind.

The B1G can play sports safely. And the B1G should play sports safely. They should reverse the decision. Here’s a letter that Midwest legislative leaders sent to Commissioner Warren today urging the reconsideration of the decision to cancel fall sports. Let’s go! #LetTheB1GPlay pic.twitter.com/Q89JaZwLQ6 — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) September 8, 2020

This hasn’t been the first example of politicians wanting Big Ten sports to return as President Donald Trump has tweeted on multiple occasions a desire for football to return.

The representatives to sign the letter included Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, as well as representatives from Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

