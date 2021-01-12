His Penn State career over, Will Fries has accepted an invite to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The bowl announced via Twitter Tuesday night that the Nittany Lion offensive lineman will be on the roster for the virtual event, which starts Wednesday.

.@willfries55 is joining us at this year's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl experience 💪 @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/2xRpbvcNmw — The Collegiate Bowl (@NFLPABowl) January 12, 2021

Fries declared for the 2021 NFL Draft in December after spending five seasons in Happy Valley.

The Cranford, New Jersey, native started 40 games for James Franklin over the course of his career and was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention as a redshirt junior in 2019.

