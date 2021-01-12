Penn State Cotton Bowl celebration, Will Fries (71)
Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) walks off the field after the Nittany Lions defeated the Memphis Tigers in the 84th Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 28, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

 Tyler King/Collegian

His Penn State career over, Will Fries has accepted an invite to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The bowl announced via Twitter Tuesday night that the Nittany Lion offensive lineman will be on the roster for the virtual event, which starts Wednesday.

Fries declared for the 2021 NFL Draft in December after spending five seasons in Happy Valley.

The Cranford, New Jersey, native started 40 games for James Franklin over the course of his career and was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention as a redshirt junior in 2019.

