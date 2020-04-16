With just over 13 minutes left in the third quarter, Penn State was in trouble at home against MAC foe Buffalo.

The Nittany Lions were trailing 10-7 and just turned over the football. The Bulls were gaining belief.

But then, cornerback John Reid jumped a comeback route and dashed the 30 yards to the endzone.

The senior cornerback made a game-changing play –– a play that might’ve saved Penn State’s season.

And now, Penn State has to replace the veteran leader, something cornerback coach Terry Smith knows won’t be easy.

“John Reid has the best feet in the draft of any corner out there. John Reid is smarter than anybody out there. John Reid is going to work extremely hard,” Smith said.

And a big reason why Smith thinks Reid will adapt to the next level well is his ability to play in the nickel.

“I don’t know if there is a better prospect going into the draft to play against guys like KJ Hamler, who is dynamic,” Smith said. “True corners, a lot of those guys struggle when you put them on the inside. They can’t handle a receiver that has a two-way go.”

“John Reid can handle that and he is the best in the draft in my opinion.”

And because of Reid’s unique ability to play outside and thrive in the nickel, Smith is expecting multiple players to fill in his role.

Last season, Reid mainly played as a traditional outside corner, as Penn State didn’t have a lot of depth and experience at the cornerback position.

But now, as last year’s four freshman corners enter their sophomore seasons, Smith is excited to see them battle for the nickel spot as Lamont Wade, who featured in the position last year is expected to stay at safety.

“Last year, I had those four true freshmen and early in the season they just weren’t ready to go out there and handle the corner position and allow John to bump in,” Smith said. “We have some young guys and we know what they’ve got and the star position may come from our room.

“That would be a Donovan Johnson, a Keaton Ellis or a Daequan Hardy, all three of those guys are nickel guys and they have opportunities.

One reason that Smith is confident about filling that nickel position is how the four freshman corners from last season have been developing.

“We really feel like we hit it great with all four guys,” Smith said. “Usually when you bring four in, one or two aren’t quite what you think they are going to be or what you thought they are going to be.

“We feel fantastic about all four and they are all going to be major contributors for us.”

And while Penn State has one question mark at the nickel position, it also has to fill the second starting corner position. Who will play opposite of Tariq Castro-Fields?

Smith expects one of the young guys, Joey Porter Jr., to compete for this spot as the now redshirt freshman has only impressed since arriving in State College.

“I’m excited to see his growth from freshman redshirt year to now repeating the freshman year athletically,” Smith said. “He has done a great job off the field and he has picked up the system.

“We played him in the four games that we were allowed to play and he showed up and made some plays.”

Porter broke up a pass against Maryland, almost grabbing his first career interception and also made three solo tackles in his four appearances last season.

That being said, however, Smith has also been impressed with Hardy, who was also redshirted last season, although he expects Hardy to make a bigger impact at the nickel position.

“He was one of our scout team players of the year,” Smith said. “He had a great offseason and he has picked up 14, 15 pounds.

“He is bigger, stronger, faster, he is super smart and I’m looking forward to him competing as well.”

But intermixed into the youth at the cornerback position is Johnson, the lone junior in the group who has dealt with injuries the past two seasons, only appearing in two games in 2019.

And Smith is excited to see what the veteran can bring to the room when he returns fully healthy.

“He has played a lot of football up until his injuries, but unfortunately for him, the last two seasons have been marred with injury,” Smith said. “But prior to that, he was right there in the mix. He is very talented and very skilled.

“He has an opportunity once we get back to ball and he’s going to be the first guy on the field to compete.”