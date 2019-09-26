Football vs. Michigan State, Crowd Shot
The crowd celebrates their second touchdown scored by Miles Sanders at Beaver Stadium on Saturday Oct. 13th, 2018. The Nitanny Lions fell short of Michigan State 21-17.

 Jackson Mills

Many fans are preparing to watch Penn State on the road for the first time, but some won’t be able to.

Dish Network dropped Fox, Fox Sports and Big Ten Network after recent disputes.

Fans with DISH who wish to watch the game will have to do so through a streaming service.

