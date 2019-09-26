Many fans are preparing to watch Penn State on the road for the first time, but some won’t be able to.

Dish Network dropped Fox, Fox Sports and Big Ten Network after recent disputes.

Attention! DISH dropped BTN & FS1. You’ll miss several B1G games this weekend. Millions have also lost their local FOX station. https://t.co/ZHZysqXRyx. #KEEPFOXONDISH pic.twitter.com/QaFBP63iA2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 26, 2019

Fans with DISH who wish to watch the game will have to do so through a streaming service.