Sean Clifford stepped into his role as Penn State’s starting quarterback in 2019 and put together an up-and-down affair riddled with injuries toward the end of the season.

Clifford finished the season with 23 touchdown passes, which was the third-most in the Big Ten.

The quarterback also ranked third in the Big Ten in average yards per completion and was fourth in the Big Ten with his average of 254 passing yards per game.

Here are a few of the biggest plays from Clifford in his first season as Penn State’s starting quarterback.

Sideline throw to Dotson against Michigan

One of Clifford’s cleanest games came on the biggest stage, where he led Penn State to a victory over Michigan in the White Out.

The quarterback only threw for 182 yards and had just 14 completions, but Clifford added three touchdowns.

One of the most impressive throws Clifford made all season came in the first quarter and led to the first Nittany Lion touchdown.

Clifford took the snap, gave a run fake and immediately noticed the 1-on-1 man coverage on the edge and didn’t hesitate for a second.

Clifford drove this ball down the sideline to where only Jahan Dotson could come away with the catch in the tight coverage.

Throughout the season, Clifford showed the touch he can place on a ball and is one of just many examples of the strongest part of his game.

Second touchdown to Hamler against Michigan

In the third quarter against Michigan, Penn State’s offense stalled, and the Wolverines started to creep back in the game looking to play spoiler in the White Out.

However, the momentum changed at the start of the fourth quarter when Clifford delivered this strike down the middle of the field to KJ Hamler, who hauled in his second touchdown of the game.

Michigan had a blown coverage in this play, but Clifford still delivered a perfect ball to Hamler, who caught it in stride and raced to the end zone.

When given time in the pocket, Clifford has proven that he has the accuracy to place the ball anywhere on the field.

Touchdown to Hamler against Purdue

Clifford once again displayed his deep ball accuracy in the first quarter of the Nittany Lions’ victory over Purdue.

In a route that became a staple of the offense, Hamler made a move at the line of scrimmage and took off toward the end zone.

It wasn’t quite the wheel route the pair connected on multiple times throughout the season, but it still got Hamler in space, and Clifford did not miss this throw.

The quarterback placed it perfectly on Hamler’s back shoulder in the front corner of the end zone and Penn State took a 7-0 lead.

Clifford finished the Purdue game 20-for-29 for 264 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Pump-fake touchdown to Dotson against Buffalo

One of Clifford’s biggest performances of the year came against Buffalo where the Nittany Lions' offense exploded in the second half after a very disappointing start to the game.

On this late-game play, Clifford had his eyes on Dotson from the start. He used a subtle pump fake to free the receiver up and delivered another bomb down the sideline for the 56-yard touchdown.

While Clifford had many areas of his game to improve after his first season as Penn State’s starter, he repeatedly showed an ability to deliver a deep ball from the pocket.

Clifford finished this game 16-for-22 for 279 yards and four touchdowns, along with 51 rushing yards.

Touchdown run against Indiana

One of the most underrated areas of Clifford’s game — and something he missed down the stretch after dealing with injuries — is his explosive ability to run the ball.

The Penn State training staff worked hard with Clifford to develop this aspect of his game, and it was on full display on this 38-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Clifford took the snap, completed his drop and was faced with a crumbling pocket and no open receivers, so the quarterback took off.

Clifford burst through the line of scrimmage and past the first down marker. A big block by Devyn Ford at the end of the play allowed Clifford to dive into the endzone and give Penn State the lead over the Hoosiers — a lead the Nittany Lions would never give up.

Clifford finished this game 11-23 with 179 passing yards, a touchdown and 55 yards on the ground.