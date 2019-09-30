Sean Clifford played in his first away game as a starter on Friday night and also picked up his first weekly award.

The quarterback was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Maryland. Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan is the other winner of the weekly award.

Clifford was 26-for-31 for 398 yards with four total touchdowns for Penn State.

Clifford broke the Penn State record for passing yards in a half with 287. The previous record was held by Trace McSorley.

Clifford is the first Penn Siate player to receive the award this season and the first to receive it since Miles Sanders did following Penn State’s win over Illinois last season.