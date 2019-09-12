Plenty of change for both Penn State and Pitt has taken place during the course a four-year series between the two Pennsylvania program.

The Nittany Lions will take on Pitt for the 100th time this weekend, culminating a four-year series dubbed as “The Keystone Classic.”

The intrastate series resumed in 2016 at Heinz Field after a 16-year hiatus, with the Panthers winning a thriller, 42-39. Since then, Penn State has taken each of the last two meetings, with last year’s 51-6 drubbing in Pittsburgh being an early highlight in what was otherwise a disappointing season for the Nittany Lions.

While the renewal of the rivalry has coincided with Penn State’s rise back to national prominence, Pittsburgh has also seen a noticeable change in the perception of its program in college football circles.

A lot of this has to do with the success the Panthers achieved on the field in the beginning of coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure.

Narduzzi is a lightning rod for controversy but he can show better results than most after his first four years as a head coach.

In 2015, Pittsburgh improved from six to eight wins in his first season as a coach. The following year, the Panthers knocked off eventual national champion Clemson in Death Valley on a last-second field goal, en route to an 8-5 season.

In 2017, the Panthers beat then-No. 2 Miami in Kenny Pickett’s first start as a freshman, and they followed that up last year with four straight wins and their first-ever ACC-Coastal division title.

Pittsburgh has a division title and two top-five wins under Narduzzi, which seems like a solid foundation for building a winning culture.

However, the Panthers have also regressed in each of the last two seasons, leaving the program in an interesting state of limbo.

The Panthers haven’t been a bad team under Narduzzi per se, but the coach only holds a record of 29-25 at Pittsburgh, including a 1-1 start to the 2019 campaign. Sure, he led the Panthers to eight wins apiece in his first two seasons at the helm, but those teams had James Connor and Nathan Peterman, among others.

That win over Miami looks great on paper, but the Hurricanes collapsed shortly thereafter and Pittsburgh only finished with a record of 5-7 in 2017. In fact, the Panthers won just six games last year on their way to a divisional crown in what was an otherwise ugly year for the Coastal division.

All of this begs the question; just how successful will Pittsburgh be under Pat Narduzzi in 2019?

This season, the Panthers will look to compete for a second consecutive ACC-Coastal division championship, and Narduzzi is going to lean on his experienced quarterback to do so.

The Panthers return with Pickett at quarterback for a second full season at the helm of this offense, in addition to bringing back just about every wide receiver. Their secondary is loaded with experience as well, with two potential future NFL players on the depth chart in Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh lost just about all of its best players from a year ago. Running backs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall combined for over 2,300 yards and 21 touchdowns. That pairing is gone, as are four starters on the offensive line, two of last year’s top three defensive linemen, and three of last year’s top four linebackers.

Pittsburgh’s inability to run the ball showed in its first two games, especially in a season-opening loss to Virginia. The Panthers’ leading rusher is A.J Davis, who has 114 yards on 21 attempts. As a team, Pittsburgh struggled to pick up yardage through the first two weeks, as it only averaged 3.6 yards per carry against Virginia and Ohio.

The Panthers have impressed on defense, holding both teams to under 200 yards through the air in their first two games. However, they have yet to face an offense with the level of dynamic athletes and playmakers that Penn State possesses.

So the running game and the offensive line, two previous strengths of the team, have gotten noticeably weaker, while the quarterback and receiver positions are stronger than they’ve been in recent years.

Above all, the Panthers remain a mystery. Will they be able to take that coveted next step under Narduzzi, or will the program be mired in mediocrity for the foreseeable future?