'It's a night-and-day difference': Inside Garrett Taylor's rise for Penn State football

Five years ago, Penn State walked out of Spartan Stadium with its tail between its legs.

The Nittany Lions had just been thrashed 55-16 by then-No. 6 Michigan State, in what was their third of four straight losses to close the 2015 season. That season seems like ages ago compared to the success Penn State has experienced as of late.

Garrett Taylor didn’t take the field that afternoon in East Lansing, but he was a member of the program, becoming one of the catalysts in the Nittany Lions’ resurgence.

“The program has come a long way in the last few years, and has done a lot of great things since,” Taylor said. “Everyone has bought in to our culture and what the expectations are, and I think that speaks to the leadership of our team and the way we bond as a unit.”

Throughout his Penn State career, Taylor has become one of Penn State’s most important defensive players, not to mention a natural leader and calming presence on one of the best defenses in the nation.

Taylor’s path to stardom can be considered common, but his journey to Penn State was anything but routine.

***

Before he blossomed into an impact player in Happy Valley, Taylor was a consensus four-star cornerback at St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, Virginia.

As Taylor continued to grow as a player, his national profile rose, even as his program underwent a coaching change before his senior season.

“I actually came to St. Christopher’s right before Garret’s senior year,” coach Lance Clelland said. “How I really got to know him was during his recruiting process. That’s where our bond initially formed.”

At the tail end of his junior season, Taylor committed to Michigan just 10 days after visiting Ann Arbor for the first time.

But his path drastically changed once former Michigan coach Brady Hoke was fired later that year, leaving the Wolverines without a coach for the time being.

This prompted Taylor to re-open his recruitment, a normal practice for many high-profile recruits in this era of college football. However, the Virginia native was put in a difficult spot.

“Garrett’s situation was unique because he actually tore his ACL in the summer before his senior season,” Clelland said. “He didn’t even play in his senior year, so the fact that schools like Ohio State and Penn State were still willing to recruit him was very rare.”

Even after he was forced to sit out for the entirety of his senior season, Taylor was rated as the eighth-best cornerback in the nation and earned trips to the Under-Armour All-American Game and U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Moreover, Taylor blossomed into an extension of the coaching staff on the field, while focusing on the rehabilitation process in the interim.

“He took it upon himself to be an actual coach his senior year, that’s how much he wanted to be part of the team,” Clelland said. “If anything, this further proved that he was not only a great player, but a better person.”

Two weeks after officially decommitting from Michigan, Taylor paid a visit to LSU, before traveling to Columbus for an unofficial visit with Ohio State later that month.

A week later, Taylor and his family visited Penn State for the first time. He officially committed to the university the next day.

“The fact that a 17-year old who tore his ACL his senior year, and is going through the process of changing schools is still dialed in every day, that speaks volumes about who he is,” Clelland said. “I just wish I got to coach him for a lot longer.”

***

Before he could prove himself at the collegiate level, Taylor had to wait his turn once he arrived on campus.

After Taylor redshirted his freshman season, he appeared in 25 games over the course of the next two seasons, seeing moderate success in the process.

During that time, the young safety prioritized learning the ways of the college game from those that came before him.

“I think the older guys on the team were just super consistent as a group,” Taylor said. “They really focused on setting the example for the younger players and playing well on Saturdays. When I was a younger guy in the locker room, their input meant a lot to me.”

Early in his collegiate career, Taylor made it a point of emphasis to work on his body, and it resulted in a stark transformation as the safety lost a lot of body fat, and put on muscle, becoming a much faster, and stronger player in the process.

“Just from watching him over these last few years, it’s obvious that he’s taken his game to another level,” Clelland said. “It’s clear that his reaction time has improved, he’s worked on his coverage skills and [Taylor] is getting off the line of scrimmage much quicker. It’s a night-and-day difference.”

Because of his work ethic, Taylor knows his leadership role has increased and acknowledges he’s become more vocal, he still leads silently with his preparation and commitment.

“I make it a priority to lead by example, and I’ll speak up when I feel like I need to,” Taylor said. “I try to make sure that I’m setting the standard in terms of how I work. I think my teammates would acknowledge that I’m one of the hardest workers on the team, and I take pride in that.”

Taylor’s leadership abilities are echoed by his teammates, and he is often lauded for his commitment to excellence.

“I think Garrett Taylor is one of the hardest working guys on our team,” quarterback Sean Clifford said. “He demands more from everybody, and I love that from him. You know exactly what you’re going to get from him each time out, and he carries a winning mentality into the locker room every single day.”

A Dean’s List student for the entirety of his college career, Taylor has always been studious, and this has translated into how he approaches each and every week.

But it wasn’t until last year that he really found himself turning a corner on the football field.

“My first career start was against Appalachian State last year, and that was huge for my confidence and my play,” Taylor said. “The game against Ohio State [in 2018] was special to me because I got my first career interception and it really helped propel my confidence going forward.”

By the midway point of the 2018 season, Taylor had established himself as one of the key cogs of Penn State’s defense, and his best efforts were yet to come.

One of the most notable performances of his career came against Michigan State, where he tallied six total tackles, broke-up a career-high five passes, forced a fumble and returned an interception 37 yards.

Even though his career day came in a losing effort, Taylor carried that momentum into the remainder of the season, finishing the 2018 campaign with three interceptions — good for eighth in the Big Ten — and capped off the year with 10 tackles against Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Taylor has started every game this season, with some of his best performances coming against the toughest competition the Nittany Lions have faced thus far.

Against Iowa, Taylor finished with six total tackles and a pass breakup. He would follow that up with a stellar performance against Michigan, tallying eight total tackles — including a tackle for loss and two assisted tackles — and his first sack of the season.

“He’s a guy who’s been here for quite some time and as a result he’s one of the smartest guys that we have as a part of the unit,” sophomore linebacker Jesse Luketa said. “Just having him out there as a voice allows us to continue building, and he’s playing some really high level football right now.”

***

Despite being six years removed from officially playing a down of high school football, Taylor’s name still resonates with those around the St. Christopher’s program.

In his sixth season as the head coach at one of the premier football programs in the state of Virginia, Clelland believes that Taylor’s impact in just four short years was immeasurable.

“We’re very proud of Garrett,” Clelland said. “Honestly, he’s one of the best football players to come here, which says a lot considering this is a program with a longstanding tradition of excellence for nearly 100 years.”

Even with his high school experience firmly in the rearview mirror, Taylor would not be where he is today without the newfound perspective and life experience he gained.

“The experience of Garrett going through the injury process and still being part of a team was really important to him,” Clelland said. “Considering that he didn’t get to play a game in his senior year of high school, the fact that he was still a vocal leader and supporter of this team he loved is a testament to him as a person.”

“Just being able to watch him go through a personal struggle and come out of it as an even better person. That was something special.”