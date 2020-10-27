In a rather disappointing weekend for Penn State, some recruits showed hope for the future in their high school games.

Here are the Nittany Lion commits who shined the brightest this past weekend.

Beau Pribula (3-star DUAL, Central York High School, Pennsylvania)

Once again showing his ability to create explosive plays under center, Beau Pribula led Central York to its best offensive demonstration of the season on Friday.

The Panthers defeated Dallastown 75-7 and were carried by five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown from the Penn State class of 2022 commit.

Central York didn’t need much time to close out the game, bursting out of the gates with a 33-0 lead after the first quarter. The team wouldn’t give up a touchdown until the last period.

Pribula completed 10 of his 19 pass attempts for 191 yards, with his longest pass being an 82-yard touchdown.

The 11th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2022 according to the 247Sports composite rating, Pribula is a 3-star recruit and the only quarterback committed to the Nittany Lions in his class.

Pribula committed to Penn State over Virginia Tech, Northwestern and Nebraska, among others.

Central York has now outscored its opponents 354-10 this season and will next be able to bolster its undefeated record on Friday in an away nonconference game against Central Dauphin.

Lonnie White Jr. (4-star ATH, Malvern Prep, Pennsylvania)

In the first game of his senior campaign, Lonnie White Jr. put on a show on both sides of the ball in an interstate matchup.

After the coronavirus pandemic delayed Malvern Prep’s season, the Friars finally took the field against Delaware’s Salesianum on Saturday, eventually winning in shutout fashion by a score of 35-0.

And White was a big part of that success on both offense and defense.

White tallied six catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns while also turning in two interceptions as he anchored Malvern’s defense.

The 2021 prospect pulled in one of his touchdown catches directly before the intermission, scoring the Friars’ last touchdown of the day.

Lonnie White pulls it in with time running out in the half. 35-0 Friars pic.twitter.com/Srp3OKy4ZB — Malvern Prep Friars (@MPFriars) October 24, 2020

According to the 247Sports composite rating, White is a 4-star athlete and the 11th-ranked player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2021.

White committed to Penn State in May, picking the Nittany Lions over Michigan, Pitt and Tennessee, among others.

Malvern’s second game of the season is set for Saturday against the Hun School of Princeton.

Kalen King (4-star CB, Cass Tech, Michigan)

A highlight of Cass Tech’s commanding defense, Kalen King dominated the field on Friday.

King picked up both a fumble recovery and an interception in the Technicians’ 35-0 victory over De La Salle, finding the end zone on both occasions.

King, along with his brother Kobe, committed to Penn State in early April over in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State.

Kobe, a 3-star linebacker, made his presence felt on the offensive side of the ball in Cass Tech’s win, rushing for 113 yards on just six carries.

Kalen is a 4-star cornerback and the 11th-ranked prospect in Michigan in the class of 2021, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Cass Tech will look to stay undefeated against nonconference opponent Edsel Ford on Saturday.