When going to Penn State Athletics’ website and clicking on the football schedule, an error 404 message pops-up, as uncertainty continues to cloud the college football season this fall.

On Thursday, the Big Ten officially announced it would be moving to a conference-only schedule for fall sports including football.

Penn State’s first three matchups, which featured two home games against Kent State and San Jose State and a matchup at Virginia Tech, will not be played or rescheduled this season.

The main reasons for the decision was so the conference could easily control the health and safety of its student-athletes as well as enact universal testing regulations.

In the Big Ten’s statement released yesterday, the conference stated, “by limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”

This "flexibility" will certainly be needed considering the conference-only schedule is currently at the blueprint stages.

The Big Ten will now mold the schedule to its liking and while more information is expected to be released in the coming days and weeks, what would a conference-only, reported 10-game season look like for Penn State?

The Nittany Lions, like the rest of the teams in the conference, already have nine Big Ten games scheduled and seemingly what would make the most sense in this system is to add a week at the start of the season to the already existing conference schedule.

For Penn State this would mean a game against Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois or Purdue, as those are the four remaining Big Ten schools the Nittany Lions aren’t scheduled to play this season.

Considering Penn State played Minnesota and Purdue last season, it would make the most sense for the conference to give the Nittany Lions a game against Wisconsin or Illinois.

It would make sense for this 10th conference game to be an away matchup for Penn State as it currently has five Big Ten home games scheduled and four Big Ten away games.

And since Penn State traveled to Illinois and hosted Wisconsin the last time these respective schools met, the Nittany Lions could be in for a difficult trip to Camp Randall and Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the Badgers.

This is of course all hypothetical and as of now the Big Ten still has time to evaluate the situation when the season gets closer, and could either move the season up to early September, or determine that they need more time, push it back — or cancel it.

The conference said in its statement it’s prepared to cancel the season this year and will do so if the student-athletes are in any significant medical danger.

“As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate.”

So in terms of what Penn State’s schedule could look like, a lot could change from now until the first game of the season, which as of now has no scheduled date.

The season could also include adjustments such as multiple bye weeks to ensure that proper protocols and safety measures are taken.

Things will be rapidly changing in the next few weeks not just across the Big Ten landscape, but all of college football as all the conferences and the NCAA figure out how to have a college football season this fall.

