As Penn State cemented its first losing season since 2004, some blue-and-white recruits moved on in their respective playoffs.

Here are the prospects who shined the brightest in the latest weekend of high school football action.

Beau Pribula (3-star DUAL, Central York High School, Pennsylvania)

Beau Pribula needs just one more win to bookend a historic season for him and his Central York teammates.

The Panthers defeated McDowell 37-21 in the PIAA Class 6A semifinals Saturday in their first ever visit to a state semifinal.

Pribula finished 24-for-35 with 311 passing yards and a touchdown, while also picking up 110 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The 2022 Penn State commit showed off his improvisation abilities on an unsuccessful pass play, eventually running for more than 50 yards.

What a play by Beau Pribula pic.twitter.com/pyPv0DHl7h — Tom Reisenweber (@ETNreisenweber) November 21, 2020

Going 9-2 a season ago, Central York has yet to lose a contest this year and sits at 10-0 on the season with its win over the Trojans.

According to the 247Sports composite rating, Pribula is a 3-star prospect and the 10th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2022.

Having committed to the Nittany Lion program in August, Pribula chose Penn State over Northwestern, Nebraska and Virginia Tech, among others.

Pribula is a member of Penn State’s class that ranks third nationally behind only Ohio State and LSU.

The Panthers will have an opportunity to close out their undefeated season with a state championship against Philadelphia’s St. Joseph’s Prep Saturday.

Mehki Flowers (4-star WR, Steelton-Highspire High School, Pennsylvania)

To stay alive in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Steelton-Highspire needed some late game heroics — and Mehki Flowers filled that role.

Flowers picked up two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Steamrollers, as Steel-High defeated Bishop Guilfoyle 16-14 in nail-biting fashion.

The uncommitted wide receiver in the class of 2022 finished with 132 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown, while also registering 29 rushing yards and a lone rushing touchdown.

Flowers also did his job on the defensive side of the ball, causing one forced fumble to swing the momentum in favor of the Steamrollers.

Swiper no swiping 👋🏽 we going the other way with that 😈 #Ballhawk pic.twitter.com/RIzSaYE4Lb — Official Mehki Flowers (@Thelandlord2003) November 23, 2020

Flowers has yet to commit, but is drawing attention from Penn State, Arizona State, Cincinnati and Pitt, among others.

The 17th-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2022 according to the 247Sports composite rating, Flowers announced on Nov. 12 via Twitter he will be committing soon.

I will be committing soon — Official Mehki Flowers (@Thelandlord2003) November 12, 2020

Flowers’ commitment to Penn State would bolster James Franklin’s class that is already one of the best in the nation early in the cycle.

