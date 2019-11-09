MINNEAPOLIS — Penn State got punched in the mouth, and those punches came from Tanner Morgan.

The Minnesota quarterback had his way with the Penn State defense, going 18-20 for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

And a big reason for his success was because the Nittany Lions weren’t ready for it.

Penn State knew that the Gophers would go with the run-pass option throughout the game, but a lot of times, it was looking to stop the ground game, leaving the air attack vulnerable.

“We were just biting too hard on the run,” linebacker Jan Johnson said. “We knew through our film studies, we watched them run the ball down people’s throats. We were concerned with that.”

Minnesota ran the ball 40 times, only averaging three yards a carry. But whenever the RPO was coming, Penn State expected run, not pass.

“We didn’t think they we’re going to hit as many passes as they did,” Johnson said. “They didn’t run it too much. They ran it when they needed to.”

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher added: “They were good at getting us to think it was run and then throwing the ball down the field.”

When Morgan did throw, he was quick and precise, which meant he didn’t feel much pressure throughout the game.

Penn State only had one sack in the game and no quarterback hurries, and the plays Minnesota ran was a big reason for that.

“They very rarely threw the ball in a traditional way,” James Franklin said. “They weren’t dropping back and throwing the ball… I bet out of the throws that he threw, 75 percent of them were RPO, one man read coming out, and you don’t get sacks on that.”

Early in the game, Morgan hit big pass after big pass.

It was hard to slow him down after that.

“A couple of big passes that built momentum,” Johnson said. “And with a team like that, with momentum, it’s hard to slow that down because they’re good at what they do.”

On an RPO, it’s all about the quarterback reading the defense and deciding what’s the best option.

Morgan read Penn State’s defense like a book.

“Their quarterback was locked in to what we were doing in the first quarter,” Johnson said. “He was reading us very well. He knew what we were in and how to expose us.”

Mustipher knew that the Gophers would run the RPO often, but the Nittany Lions just couldn’t do anything about it.

“We saw that they were great at RPOs,” Mustipher said. “I wasn’t shocked but I just wish we executed better.”

In the first half, Minnesota did exactly what it wanted to do.

“They were able to be very efficient, stay on schedule,” Franklin said. “Offensively the game played out exactly how they wanted it to play.”

Morgan hit plenty of wide open receivers, but it’s not like that was it.

The redshirt sophomore quarterback also hit difficult throws, putting together a complete and consistent performance.

“They were just making good throws,” Johnson said. “It’s not like they were all wide open passes… They were executing what they needed to do better.”

Because of the defense’s issues, the first half became a track meet.

It put a lot of pressure on the offense, which had never been in a situation like that before.

“We just didn’t give our offense enough chances in the first half,” Johnson said.

The second half was much better for the Penn State defense. The unit only gave up seven points in the final two quarters.

But it was too little, too late.

“We adjusted in the second half,” Johnson said. “But we took too long to get there.”