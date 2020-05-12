Penn State football recruit Sander Sahaydak has shown that he has an impressive kicking leg throughout his high school career so far.

But the Liberty High standout showed off his dominant foot in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday, hitting five straight 62-yard field goals with distance to spare.

Sahaydak is the best kicker in the nation according to Kohl Kicking Camps who gave him a 5-star rating this year.

The top-ranked kicker is just one of the 12 commitments in James Franklin's 2021 class so far.