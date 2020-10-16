Expectations are high for one Penn State tight end as he enters his third collegiate season.

Pat Freiermuth was included in the Big Ten’s 2020 preseason honors list, which is limited to 10 players in total and only five from the East Division of the conference.

The honors were decided by a media panel and feature four returning All-Americans and eight former All-Big Ten selections.

Freiermuth was the only Penn Stater named to the list and is joined by three Ohio State players and one player from Michigan.

The third-year tight end has caught 15 career touchdowns and has totaled 875 receiving yards through two seasons in Happy Valley.

