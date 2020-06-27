Heralded as one of the top recruits in the 2018 recruiting class, Ricky Slade was the top-ranked prospect in Virginia and the highest rated all-purpose back in the country according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Slade was supposed to follow in the footsteps of Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders at Penn State. It seemed he was destined to be the future.

But now, after failing to make a consistent impact at Beaver Stadium, Slade is headed back to his home state of Virginia to reunite with former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne at Old Dominion to finish out his college career.

Here are some of the major storylines that contributed to Slade’s transfer after just two seasons with the Nittany Lion program.

The emergence of other running backs

Perhaps the most glaring reason why Slade decided to move on from Penn State was his inability to set himself apart from the other running backs in the position group.

James Franklin decided to utilize a committee at running back in 2019, and the sophomore Slade just couldn’t find a consistent role.

A redshirt sophomore at the time, Journey Brown took control of the crowded running back room and finished off the 2019 season with plenty of highlight reel worthy performances.

True freshmen Noah Cain and Devyn Ford weren’t originally projected to heavily contribute to the Nittany Lion offense in their first season with the team, but some early success led them to receive bigger roles in the depth chart.

The Woodbridge, Virginia, native had plenty of opportunities to carve out a spot among other Penn State stars, but ultimately failed to do so in his first two seasons — so he had a choice to make.

Slade received offers from high-profile programs like Clemson and Ohio State as a high-schooler, but chose the Nittany Lions in an effort to become the next Barkley or Sanders and set himself up for success with running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider.

But as a new crop of running backs arrived at the program’s doorsteps, Slade just couldn’t keep his seat at the table and decided to find an opportunity elsewhere.

Couldn’t produce at a high level consistently

Along with the emergence of other players at his position, Slade just couldn’t keep up in regard to his overall production.

Slade showed spurts of his abilities as a true freshman, including a 68-yard run against Illinois and a pair of rushing touchdowns against Maryland in Beaver Stadium. Aside from that, though, he didn’t make much of an impact in the rushing game throughout his Nittany Lion career.

Slade never hit the milestone of reaching 100 rushing yards in a game and averaged just 22.4 yards per game in 21 career appearances.

Slade scored four less touchdowns in 2019 and ran for 43 less yards on two more carries than in his freshman season.

In the Nittany Lions’ first game against FCS opponent Idaho, Slade carried the ball just five times for nine yards and found the end zone on a 1-yard carry.

Penn State’s season-opener was an indicator that Slade wouldn’t get a high amount of touches in the offensive scheme and it served as a precursor to Slade’s eventual decision to transfer to Old Dominion.

Now a Monarch, Slade joins an Old Dominion coaching staff that boasts eight former Penn Staters and some familiar faces on the offensive side of the ball with offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell and head coach Rahne, which should allow for Slade to fit into the offense seamlessly.

