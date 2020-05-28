Pat Freiermuth is well aware that when the 2020 college football season gets underway, it will be a critical point in time for both himself and the Penn State football program.

He and his teammates are attempting to improve on an impressive 2019 campaign that resulted in a 11-2 record with a Cotton Bowl victory, and will have plenty of pressure while trying to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

But for Freiermuth personally, he is aware how much is on the line for himself this season.

He is being touted as one of the premiere tight ends in the country, who will not only be in the mix for the Mackey Award — which is given to the nations top tight end — but perhaps a first round NFL draft pick as well.

As a result of this importance to both Penn State football and his future, Freiermuth is focusing on what is right in front of him with a crucial junior season ahead.

His way of dialing in and ensuring laser focus has included two-a-day workouts, getting to know his new offensive staff and even deleting social media to rid any distractions.

“I’m obviously aware of the preseason hype and all of that but I actually deleted my social media about a week ago,” Freiermuth said. “I need to focus on my time being at Penn State and just trying to take full advantage [of this year] because if I don’t have a good season and I don’t perform, it’s all down the drain.”

While Freiermuth puts a lot of pressure on himself to become the best player he can be, the coaching staff — including tight ends coach Tyler Bowen — realizes that they have something special with the Massachusetts native.

“I think the biggest thing he is focused on is ‘how can I be the best all around tight end in the country?’ and that’s the message to him,” Bowen said in April. “‘How can I be the best tight end at pass protection, how can I be the best tight end in the run game, how can I be the best tight end in the pass game, how can I be the best tight end on screens?’

“Every facet of tight end play he has the skill set to excel at, which I think the big thing for him is putting it all together.”

This untapped potential is what not only makes the Penn State coaching staff so excited, but it’s what peaks the interest of NFL scouts as well.

While potential is something that is great to envision, showing that potential on the field when it matters is what separates the great players who are able to succeed at every level.

“He has been able to put together little bits and pieces throughout his career," Bowen said, "and now being able to have a little bit of a tool box to put it all together and be the best all-around tight end in the conference and the country, I think that’s [the] goal.”

Freiermuth’s accountability is not only apparent in his play on the field but also with his leadership as a team captain in 2019 as a sophomore.

His leadership is another aspect of his make-up, which is not only important to him but noticed by his teammates as well.

One of those teammates being senior safety Lamont Wade, who made it clear that Freiermuth’s ability both on the field and in the locker room is what makes him so special.

“Pat is one of those guys who doesn't have to do a lot honestly, because he just makes it look so easy and effortless,” Wade said. “Just watching him go out there and competing with him and going up against him, you can tell it's effortless for him, and with him being such a hard worker he takes advantage of that.”

Though the status of the 2020 season remains in doubt, Freiermuth is still preparing with hopes of being recognized among college football's elite.

“My goal is to be considered the best tight end in the country, my goal is to win the Mackey and be an All-American,” Freiermuth said. “This year I just need to put it all together and I think to become the best tight end in the country. I need to excel in every aspect of the game [including] run blocking, pass protection, and running routes.

“I think I’m equipped to do all of the above and I think that the work I’ve put in this offseason that I’m confident I’ll be able to get that done.”

