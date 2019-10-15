Thousands of fans dressed from head to toe in white, chanting the famed fight song loud enough to shake the entirety of Beaver Stadium is a sight that happens once every fall in Happy Valley.

However, some fans were left destitute and brokenhearted after their experience with 2019’s student season ticket purchase process.

Usually, Penn State’s season ticket purchase process resembles any other — first come, first serve. This year, however, students were surprised at the instatement of a new queuing system that left a number of them ticketless.

On the designated ticket purchasing day, the queuing system put students in a queue containing thousands people, causing high wait times. Despite the time that students arrived on the ticketing website, the queue was seemingly randomized, leaving many Penn State football fans empty-handed.

Sean Ristey expressed his disappointment in the new system, given the thrilling community in the stands of the student section characterized his prior fall semesters at Penn State. Mostly, Ristey’s (junior-information science and technology) disappointment is rooted in his inevitable missing of the famed white out game due to high ticket prices.

“I’m pretty disappointed considering that I have had student tickets both of my prior years attending Penn State,” Ristey said. “I’m pretty sad I’m going to miss it when I’m still in town for the game.”

Ristey’s sentiment was shared by a number of others in the Penn State community, including first-year student Jacqueline Munoz . Although she is disappointed in missing what would have been her first whiteout football game, she hopes to participate in other activities leading up to the renowned event.

“I’m disappointed,” Munoz (freshman-biology) said. “I’ll be going to the tailgates, so at least I’ll have that experience and won’t be completely left out.”

With the previous ticket exchange system, students were only allowed to sell their student section tickets through Ticketmaster. The new ticketing system does not allow students to sell tickets at all through the website medium — a change made to avoid the overpricing that occurred in previous years.

However, this change only drove students to further negotiate outside of Ticketmaster on social media sites such as Facebook or Twitter, still charging the same high dollar amounts.

To obtain student tickets for previous games in the ongoing season, Ristey had to purchase them through an outside source. Most of the tickets ranged from $30 to $60, however, these prices were for games that were less populated by students overall.

“I haven’t paid anything outlandish because most of the teams I’ve gone and watched Penn State play against haven’t been big names,” Ristey said. “However, considering they were pretty small schools, I still paid more for the tickets than I would’ve liked to.”

The most anticipated game of the season is the white out game — described by students and alumni alike as the most exciting game day experience of the season.

Penn State alumni Olivia Cupo and Jesse Spitznas were in disbelief at the unfortunate outcomes present with the new ticketing system, especially in terms of the whiteout game.

“The white out game is really cool,” Spitznas said. “It’s obviously the most expensive one to get into [in terms of ticket pricing].”

For a number of Penn State students and alumni, the white out game is the only football experience that is talked about for generations after graduating.

Cupo emphasized the indescribable affair, reciprocating the sentiments of Spitznas and numerous people within the Penn State community.

“I honestly don’t think you can describe the whiteout game,” Cupo said. “You just have to experience it.”

In the eyes of Ristey, his hope lies in the chances of getting student tickets next year.

With the growing popularity of games and multiplying undergraduate population, he still hopes for better luck with next year’s ticket purchase — and mercy reflected in outside ticket pricing if he is unable to get them again.

“The atmosphere [of the white out game] is unbeatable,” Ristey said. “I wish [in the future] that the PSU ticketing would remove the queuing system, or notify the students of how they will be selling the tickets so that if any other changes are made, the students can be aware and give themselves the best chance.”