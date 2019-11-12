Allen Robinson

Mitch Trubisky and the Bears continue to find success on offense when targeting Allen Robinson.

The former Penn State wideout was a major contributor in Chicago’s win over the Lions with six receptions for 84 yards and a long of 33 yards.

Robinson finished the game as the Bears’ leading receiver and is the league’s No. 20 receiver in total yards.

Chris Godwin

Godwin continued his breakout season with another big performance for Tampa Bay in its win against Arizona.

The third year receiver hauled in six catches for 74 yards and was an integral part of the Buccaneers' game winning drive.

Down four, late in the final quarter, Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay offense started on its own eight yard line, and Winston made sure to get the ball in Godwin’s hands.

Godwin caught a 49-yard pass that would spark the drive that gave the Buccaneers their third win of the year.

The former Penn State receiver is fourth in the NFL in receiving yards after Sunday’s performance, and tied for third in receiving touchdowns with six on the season.

Mike Gesicki

Gesicki wasn’t as impactful as he was in his career best performance a week prior, but the second year wide receiver certainly contributed to his team’s second win of the season.

The tight end finished the game with three receptions for 28 yards, including this first down grab.

Mike Gesicki a factor on critical downs. Fights through a reroute attempt. pic.twitter.com/AtHF0qX0U1 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Saquon Barkley

It was a very rough day for Saquon Barkley when running the ball.

The Giants’ star running back recorded one yard — yes just one yard — on 13 rushing attempts in the loss to the New York Jets.

The second year back had a better day as a receiving option with five receptions for a total of 30 yards.

Sam Ficken

Ficken was perfect on the day when it came to extra points, making all four of his attempts for the Jets.

The former Penn State kicker was 2-3 on field goal attempts with a long of 53, besting his career long of 52 yards from a week ago.