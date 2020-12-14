As Penn State claimed the Land Grant Trophy for the second-straight season, other Big Ten programs bookended their regular season slates as well.

Four teams — Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana and Purdue — didn’t take the field Saturday as their games were canceled due to the coronavirus.

Here are the biggest storylines from the latest week of Big Ten action.

Rutgers wins in overtime

For the first time since 2013, Rutgers won in overtime.

The Scarlet Knights defeated Maryland 27-24 in overtime with a 42-yard field goal from kicker Valentino Ambrosio to secure a 3-5 record heading into the final week of conference play.

Ambrosio also hit a 39-yard field goal in the final minute of regulation to tie the game up for Rutgers and send the game into an extra period.

Scarlet Knight quarterback Artur Sitkowski finished 14-for-21 for 101 passing yards and one touchdown, while wide receiver Bo Melton ran the ball twice for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

In his first year at the helm of the Scarlet Knight program, Greg Schiano has led Rutgers to a 3-1 away record without a single win at home in four tries.

With the loss, Maryland moves to 2-3 on the season riding a 2-game losing streak, after three of its contests were canceled due to the coronavirus.

Even though the Terrapins have just a couple of wins under their belt, the program currently sits third in the Big Ten East standings behind just Ohio State and Indiana.

Rutgers will host Nebraska Friday in Big Ten Champions Week, while Maryland will face Michigan State after its previous game with the Spartans scheduled for Nov. 21 was canceled.

Wisconsin underwhelms again

Since an impressive season-opening performance, Wisconsin has come back down to earth in its recent affairs.

The Badgers most recently dropped their game against Iowa in a disappointing 28-7 loss in their final regular season game.

Led by quarterback Graham Mertz, Wisconsin has been held to single digits in each of its last three games after scoring 45-plus points in its first two matchups of the season.

Mertz threw for just 169 yards and one interception on a 20-for-38 passing clip.

Wisconsin will host divisional opponent Minnesota at 4 p.m. Saturday after the two programs’ previously scheduled game was canceled.

Championship game set

After a rule tweak from the Big Ten, the conference championship game is set.

East division winner Ohio State will take on West division winner Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship this week after the conference overturned its previous requirement of six games played for a team to be eligible to compete for the championship.

The Buckeyes have played just five games this season after three of their contests were canceled due to the coronavirus.

Ohio State will have an unblemished record heading into the championship, while Northwestern has lost just one game to Michigan State earlier this season.

The game will start at noon Saturday inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and will be televised on Fox.

