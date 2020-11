Penn State is looking to avoid its first 0-5 start in program history this weekend as a 2-2 Iowa comes to Happy Valley.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.

The matchup can also be streamed on foxsports.com/live and the Fox Sports app.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+5 Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield embraces return to Big Ten Already up 20-3 in the opening minutes of the third quarter, Purdue wide receiver Taylor Stu…