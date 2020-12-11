Penn State is looking to make it three straight victories following its worst start in program history.

The Nittany Lions, now 2-5 following their victory over Rutgers, will look to continue its momentum against a 2-4 Michigan State team.

Here is how our staff thinks things will go for the Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon.

Benjamin Ferree

The battle for the Land Grant Trophy is once again during the last week of the regular season and will conclude the scheduled games in a weird 2020 college football season. Michigan State is a tough team to project as they have defeated a then top-10 Northwestern team, but then followed that up with a 40-point loss to Ohio State the following week. Overall, Penn State’s defense will put in another dominant display and that’s what will lead the Nittany Lions to their third victory of the season.

Score: Penn State 27, Michigan State 7

Evan Patrick

Penn State and Michigan State have had two of the weirder seasons in the Big Ten. The Spartans have won games they shouldn’t have and lost games they should have won, but the Nittany Lions are going to come out on top as the favorites in this one. Penn State’s defense looked dominant against Rutgers and that will carry over into this game where a struggling Michigan State offense won’t be able to consistently move the ball and score with the Nittany Lions’ offense.

Score: Penn State 30, Michigan State 13

Justin Morganstein

For Michigan State, the quarterback situation is still up in the air as starter Rocky Lombardi left due to injury last week against Ohio State and was replaced by redshirt freshman Peyton Thorne. Lombardi has struggled in 2020 as he is last in completion percentage in the Big Ten and is tied with Sean Clifford for the most interceptions. Penn State should be able to contain either one who starts though with the defense carrying in some solid momentum from the past two weeks.

Score: Penn State 27, Michigan State 15

Andrew Porterfield

First-year Sparty coach Mel Tucker hasn’t had a dream start to his tenure in East Lansing, and his program’s misfortunes are going to continue Saturday. Quarterback play will prove to be the difference, as Penn State has found its guy in Sean Clifford — while Michigan State doesn’t have a sure starter after Rocky Lombardi went out with injury a week ago. Look for the Nittany Lion receivers to shine against a suspect Spartan secondary, too.

Score: Penn State 35, Michigan State 17

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE