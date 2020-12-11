Penn State is looking to make it three straight victories following its worst start in program history.
The Nittany Lions, now 2-5 following their victory over Rutgers, will look to continue its momentum against a 2-4 Michigan State team.
Here is how our staff thinks things will go for the Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon.
Benjamin Ferree
The battle for the Land Grant Trophy is once again during the last week of the regular season and will conclude the scheduled games in a weird 2020 college football season. Michigan State is a tough team to project as they have defeated a then top-10 Northwestern team, but then followed that up with a 40-point loss to Ohio State the following week. Overall, Penn State’s defense will put in another dominant display and that’s what will lead the Nittany Lions to their third victory of the season.
Score: Penn State 27, Michigan State 7
Evan Patrick
Penn State and Michigan State have had two of the weirder seasons in the Big Ten. The Spartans have won games they shouldn’t have and lost games they should have won, but the Nittany Lions are going to come out on top as the favorites in this one. Penn State’s defense looked dominant against Rutgers and that will carry over into this game where a struggling Michigan State offense won’t be able to consistently move the ball and score with the Nittany Lions’ offense.
Score: Penn State 30, Michigan State 13
Justin Morganstein
For Michigan State, the quarterback situation is still up in the air as starter Rocky Lombardi left due to injury last week against Ohio State and was replaced by redshirt freshman Peyton Thorne. Lombardi has struggled in 2020 as he is last in completion percentage in the Big Ten and is tied with Sean Clifford for the most interceptions. Penn State should be able to contain either one who starts though with the defense carrying in some solid momentum from the past two weeks.
Score: Penn State 27, Michigan State 15
Andrew Porterfield
First-year Sparty coach Mel Tucker hasn’t had a dream start to his tenure in East Lansing, and his program’s misfortunes are going to continue Saturday. Quarterback play will prove to be the difference, as Penn State has found its guy in Sean Clifford — while Michigan State doesn’t have a sure starter after Rocky Lombardi went out with injury a week ago. Look for the Nittany Lion receivers to shine against a suspect Spartan secondary, too.
Score: Penn State 35, Michigan State 17
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
VERSUS | Everything you need to know before Penn State football's game against Michigan State
Just as quickly as Penn State football's season arrived, it faces its end.
The Nittany Lions will play the last regular season game on their schedule when they face Michigan State at home on Saturday. Uncertainty surrounds Penn State's Week 9 Big Ten matchup as well as a possible bowl game.
For all you need to know about the game — how to watch, betting odds, key matchups and more — following along with The Daily Collegian's coverage.
Four years ago, six of Penn State’s current redshirt seniors watched James Franklin lift the Big Ten Championship trophy in jubilation after t…
Penn State football unable to host families, guests for Senior Day game due to coronavirus restrictions
Penn State is set to take on Michigan State this weekend for the final regular season home game of the year, and the Nittany Lion program has …
Rutgers wide receiver Shameen Jones jumped and reached his arms out, waiting for the ball to land in his hands.
While there have been some breakout teams in the Big Ten this season, there have also been some disappointing seasons for some traditional pro…
In its first handful of games in 2020, Penn State wasn’t scoring enough points to hang with teams like Nebraska and Maryland.
Penn State hosts Michigan State for the final game of the Big Ten regular season as both programs look to add another win before the Week 9 cr…
The 2020 college football season will go down in history.
During his weekly press conferences the past two weeks, James Franklin reiterated the same sentiment about his quarterbacks: “We are going to …
With one week to go in the Big Ten season, the championship game is set.
James Franklin weighs in on Big Ten title rule change, expresses frustration with Week 9 uncertainty
As Penn State continues to prepare for Michigan State in its final regular season game of the year, James Franklin’s press conference Wednesda…
The Big Ten had a massive problem on its hands early this week as the Ohio State-Michigan game was called off due to the coronavirus within th…
Fans around the Big Ten have had mixed reactions to the conference’s decision to drop the minimum requirement of six games played to be eligib…
Penn State’s defense put on a dominant display to lead the Nittany Lions to a 23-7 win over Rutgers.
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday following Penn State's 23-7 win ov…
Penn State hosts Michigan State in what would have been a battle to play in the Big Ten Championship had the conference not adapted its rules.
How to watch Penn State football’s game against Michigan State| Channel, other broadcast information
Penn State is set to take on Michigan State on Saturday as it looks to finish the 2020 regular season on a three game win streak.
Penn State has two games remaining on its 2020 schedule — well it thinks it does.
In a week where Penn State picked up its second straight win, most Big Ten games played out as expected.
It was another tumultuous week around the NFL as the 2020 playoff picture continues to take shape.